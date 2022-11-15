Ivanti Appoints Sempre Solucions to Deliver Service Management and Digital Workplace Solutions Across Benelux

Sempre Solucions, a Dutch based consultancy company specialized in Digital Transformation, today announced a partnership with Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge .

The partnership announcement follows Ivanti's continued expansion into the ITSM, Digital Workspace and Security markets with its recent acquisitions of Cherwell, MobileIron, Pulse Secure and RiskSense. This will enable Ivanti to further consolidate its position as a global market leader in the unified endpoint management, cybersecurity and enterprise service management markets.

Daniel van Ballegooijen, Founder and GM of Sempre Solucions, said: "We're extremely proud to be chosen as a delivery partner for Ivanti's service management and digital workplace solutions in Benelux. Our mission is to advise and support our clients on their journey to digital transformation. We make companies aware of the existing and new opportunities that innovation offers. We first map out the current situation, then we make a strategic innovative plan together with the customer for the desired future situation. During implementation, we use Ivanti's unique differentiated end-to-end solutions. With this approach we ensure that our customers can work even more efficiently, so that they can concentrate even better on their core business with the ultimate goal of staying ahead of the competition".

Sempre Solucions will be driving focus on the new partnership by enabling a specialist team and by supporting Ivanti customers in the Benelux, positioning Ivanti solutions as part of their Digital Transformation proposition.

Robert de Jong, Director Sales EMEA North at Ivanti, said: "We're excited to partner with Sempre Solucions to help us deliver our solutions through their services to our shared customers. This partnership will support us to strengthen our positioning in the market and match our own mission to secure and enable the Everywhere Workplace. Partners are vital to our success, and we are excited for this next chapter as Ivanti continues to help our customers together with partners such as Sempre Solucions and drive growth."

The Ivanti global partner program enables partners to grow their businesses by providing access to Ivanti's unique and differentiated portfolio of end-to-end solutions that make the Everywhere Workplace possible. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity and enterprise service management solutions, providing a single pane of glass for companies to discover, manage, secure and service all endpoints and IT assets. Partners can also wrap services and value around Ivanti's solutions for more business outcomes and earning potential.

About Sempre Solucions

Sempre Solucions provides advise and support to customers on their journey to Digital Transformation. In addition, we also specialize in IT Service Management and the Everywhere Workplace. An expertise which is part of our digital transformation strategy. Furthermore, we second IT professionals across the full width of IT and we work together with IT Freelancers to complete our assignments.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company's industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

