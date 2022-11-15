Achieve Partners Acquires MasteryPrep to Reduce Learning Loss and Advance College Readiness at Historically Underserved Schools

MasteryPrep provides coaching and assessment support to more than 400,000 students in 500+ school districts nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Partners today announced its acquisition of MasteryPrep, which works with hundreds of school districts around the country to level the playing field on college readiness and end-of-course exams. Recently recognized as one of the country's fastest-growing K-12 education companies, MasteryPrep provides assessment support and professional development focused on supporting underserved schools and districts.

As college readiness becomes an increasingly important part of school accountability metrics, a growing number of states are requiring students to take end-of-course exams in order to graduate. These exams may be specific to a state or a state-adopted national tests such as the SAT or ACT. As of this year, 30 states have mandatory SAT/ACT policies, more than twice as many as in 2014. MasteryPrep's unique approach helps schools and districts meet federal and state accountability targets by improving student outcomes on end-of-course exams, with a model specifically designed around access and affordability for districts in low-income communities. The company currently works with more than 500 school districts across the country.

"At a time when end-of-course exams are becoming table stakes for high school graduation and accountability, too many students – especially those in under resourced communities – are still struggling with the severe learning loss caused by the pandemic," said Craig Gehring, CEO and Founder of MasteryPrep. "MasteryPrep was founded on the belief that with the right support, all students can graduate high school and continue on to postsecondary education. Achieve's backing will enable us to accelerate that mission at a time when new approaches to boost student achievement have never been more important."

"Improving end-of-course exam performance can unlock profound opportunity, from college access and financial aid for students to increased enrollment and funding for the schools that serve them," said Achieve Partners' Managing Director Troy Williams. "MasteryPrep's track record of success supporting hundreds of districts nationwide positions them to play a leading role in the country's efforts to help more students graduate from high school and chart pathways to success in higher education and beyond."

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation, Achieve helps teachers, administrators, and schools improve student learning and outcomes.

www.achievepartners.com

About MasteryPrep

MasteryPrep provides mastery-based college readiness services and resources preparing students for the SAT®, ACT®, TSIA-2, EOC, and WorkKeys® tests. MasteryPrep is the nationally preferred SAT and ACT prep provider of the Council for Opportunity in Education and licensed by ACT to include official ACT test questions in its programs. MasteryPrep partners with schools and districts to help level the standardized assessment playing field. MasteryPrep has ranked among the Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Companies" for six years and is a featured "Entrepreneur 360" company.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/achieve-partners-acquires-masteryprep-to-reduce-learning-loss-and-advance-college-readiness-at-historically-underserved-schools-301675826.html

SOURCE Achieve Partners