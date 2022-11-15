Thrive Capital 13F Update, Oscar Health

Thrive Capital confirmed today that there have been no changes to its ownership of Oscar Health, Inc. (the "Company") OSCR. Its ownership remains as was disclosed in its Schedule 13D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2022 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1568651/000119312522028503/d288826dsc13da.htm).

Thrive Capital filed a Form 13F on November 14, 2022 disclosing 4,755,222 shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. There was a clerical error in previous 13F filings, which inadvertently included shares representing as-converted Class B Common Stock in the number of shares of Class A Common Stock. Class B Common Stock is not a Section 13(f) security.

Thrive Capital intends to amend prior 13F filings to reflect this correction.

