Contract Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 104.58 Billion at 10.40% CAGR During 2022-2027 | Industry Forecast & Report

The global contract packaging market size reached US$ 56.46 Billion in 2021, to reach a value of US$ 104.58 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Contract Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global contract packaging market size reached US$ 56.46 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 104.58 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.40% during 2022-2027.

What is Contract packaging ?

Contract packaging, alternatively known as co-packaging, represents the procedures of managing packaging and supply chain requirements of businesses by third-party companies. They consist of primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging of finished products, bottling, bagging, date coding, boxing, labeling, inventory management, distribution of the goods to the market, etc.

Contract packaging solutions prove extremely effective in bulk manufacturing and cargo shipping and ensure cost-effectiveness, enhanced flexibility, quicker output, reduced need for manpower, optimization of the manufacturing process, etc. Consequently, they find extensive utilization across various sectors, such as food and beverage, retail, pharmaceutical, personal care, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Contract Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting preferences among several industries towards online distribution channels are primarily driving the contract packaging market. Besides this, the escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and packaged food, on account of the busy and hectic lifestyle of the working population, is also positively influencing the global market.

Additionally, increasing advancements in packaging technology, including anti-microbial packaging, smart packaging, water soluble packaging, etc., are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the introduction of environment-friendly packaging options is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the implementation of stringent packaging regulations by government bodies to prevent product quality issues and harmful impacts on the environment is expected to fuel the contract packaging market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Primary

• Secondary

• Tertiary

Breakup by Material:

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Paper and Paperboard

Breakup by Service:

• Bottling

• Bagging/Pouching

• Lot/Batch and Date Coding

• Boxing and Cartoning

• Wrapping and Bund

• Labelling

• Clamshell and Blister

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Electronics

• Personal Care

• Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Aaron Thomas Company Inc.

• AmeriPac

• Assemblies Unlimited Inc.

• Co-Pak Packaging Corporation

• Hollingsworth

• Kelly Products Incorporated

• Marsden Packaging Ltd.

• Multi-Pack Solutions LLC

• Reed-Lane. Inc.

• Sonic Packaging Industries Inc.

• Sterling Contract Packaging Inc.

• Unicep Packaging LLC (Silgan Holdings Inc.).

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

