Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,921 in the last 365 days.

Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG for the third quarter 2022

November 15, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. FLNG for the third quarter 2022

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.75
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: 29 November 2022
Ex-date: 30 November 2022
Record date: 1 December 2022
Payment date: On or about 6 December 2022. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about 9 December 2022.
Date of approval: 14 November 2022


For more info please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com


About FLEX LNG 

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG".

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


You just read:

Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG for the third quarter 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.