Nexa3D and DyeMansion Announce Strategic Partnership to Automate End-to-End Additive Manufacturing Workflow

The QLS 820 powder bed fusion platform with industry-leading throughput of 8 liters per hour at 20% packing density, to be integrated with DyeMansion's Print-to-Product workflow, an automated 3-step post-processing solution for complete end-to-end serial manufacturing workflow.

The partnership to leverage Siemens PLC integration, and NexaX software to further automate and integrate high-throughput production for true lights-out manufacturing.

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, and the finishing world leader for 3D-printed polymer parts DyeMansion today announced a strategic partnership to drive automation and integration of Nexa3D's powder bed fusion workflow - from printing to finished parts. This partnership will leverage DyeMansion's automated post-processing hardware, the high-throughput capabilities of the QLS 820 printer, as well as the printer's Siemens PLC integration and powerful NexaX for QLS manufacturing software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005166/en/

Announced in September, Nexa3D's QLS 820 represents a new class of powder bed technology that combines ultrafast printing with open materials and cloud software platform to deliver production volumes that are exponentially greater than those of other powder-bed solutions on the market.

"Nexa3D is driving innovation to digitize the supply chain sustainably by making the world's fastest polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes," said Kevin McAlea, Chief Operating Officer, Nexa3D. "It's only natural that we would partner with DyeMansion, a leading provider of automated post-processing solutions for powder bed fusion, to ensure that our industrial customers can leverage high-throughput manufacturing capabilities from end-to-end as well as reduce their total cost of operation."

The QLS 820 offers an open and automation-ready platform that is technology-agnostic and adaptable to integrations ranging from MES and ES systems to modular post-processing solutions. NexaX software enables fleet management, print preparation, and real-time printer status and print performance all from the QLS Command Center, a computer or a mobile device.

This strategic partnership will help users access best-in-class automation capabilities to reduce manufacturing costs and deliver accessibility and transparency at every stage of the process so they can easily manage productivity and product quality. Users will be able to integrate DyeMansion's suite of post-processing equipment with NexaX and the QLS Command Center for insight into real-time job monitoring, as well as long-term performance of their equipment, all from one dashboard.

"We are delighted to support Nexa3D's entry into the powder bed production market as a strategic partner that shares our passion for automation of additive manufacturing," said Kai Witter, CCO at DyeMansion. "The QLS 820 brings new printer throughput capabilities to the market, and comes with a powder management, factory automation, and a data integration solution on board. The integration of DyeMansion's Print-to-Product workflow solutions complements the Nexa3D portfolio and positions the QLS 820 as the challenger to all existing offerings."

The QLS 820 is available to order now directly from Nexa3D or through a growing network of resellers. Both Nexa3D and DyeMansion plan to showcase this new production platform integration at Formnext 2022 - Hall 11.1 | Stand E31. Please review the media kit for additional information.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers and its open materials platform unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprint.

For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit the Nexa3D website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005166/en/