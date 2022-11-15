Biochips Market Worth USD 17990 Million by 2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biochips market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Biochips are bio-microsystems. Bio-microsystems are small integrated devices used for biochemical reactions, biological monitoring, research, academic studies, drug discovery, and much more. In simple terms, biochips are small-sized chips that can perform multiple (generally thousands) biochemical reactions parallelly. A collection of microarrays or micro-test sites form these biochips. Microarrays when arranged on a surface made up of either glass or silicon, can perform large numbers of tests at the same. Thus, they help in cost and time saving.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Biochips estimated at USD 10670 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 17990 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioChain

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid

EMD Millipore

Fluidigm

SuperBioChips Laboratories

US Biomax

Roche Diagnostics

Segmentation by Types: -

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-Chip

Protein Chip

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Biochips market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

