Nomination committee in IRLAB appointed ahead of annual general meeting 2023

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics IRLAB(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 15, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the members of the nomination committee ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) 2023 have been appointed.

According to the instruction for appointment of the nomination committee in IRLAB Therapeutics AB, resolved at the annual general meeting on May 6, 2021, the nomination committee shall, besides the Chair of the Board, consist of representatives of the three largest shareholders, or groups of shareholders, registered by Euroclear Sweden AB as per August 31, 2022.

The three largest shareholders or groups of shareholders have now appointed their representatives, thus the nomination committee ahead of the AGM 2023 comprises the following members:

Hans-Peter Ostler , background from bank and investment advisory, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 20 per cent of shares and votes;

, background from bank and investment advisory, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 20 per cent of shares and votes; Anders Vedin , background from executive positions in global pharmaceutical companies, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 14 per cent of shares and votes;

, background from executive positions in global pharmaceutical companies, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 14 per cent of shares and votes; Clas Sonesson , Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 9 per cent of shares and votes; and

, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 9 per cent of shares and votes; and Gunnar Olsson, Chair of the Board of IRLAB Therapeutics AB.

The members of the nomination committee have been appointed by owners who represent a total of about 43 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB as per August 31, 2022.

Information about the nomination committee's work and the instruction to the nomination committee can be found on the company website under the section for Corporate Governance. The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the summon to the annual general meeting 2023 and on the company's web page: www.irlab.se.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee shall do this in writing, no later than January 31, 2023, via e-mail ir@irlab.se or via mail to the company's postal address.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, Chair of the board

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Nomination committee in IRLAB appointed ahead of annual general meeting 2023

