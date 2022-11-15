Europe Online Video Platform Market To Reach US$ 331.1 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 10.27%

Europe Online Video Platform Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Online Video Platform Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the Europe online video platform market size reached US$ 183.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 331.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.27% during 2022-2027. An online video platform (OVP) enables an individual to stream video content and upload self-produced material over the internet. This is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that allows publishers and video content owners to access different functions, such as ingesting, transcoding, editing, security, syndication, monetization, metrics usage, and engagement analytics of content. It is used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner. Besides this, it is also an essential part of the strategic business models for numerous brands and marketers to capture customer preferences since it enables enterprises to share their video content with outside stakeholders, which includes partners, investors, and customers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-online-video-platform-market/requestsample

Europe Online Video Platform Market Growth:

The growing popularity of online video streaming activities is driving the market in Europe. Moreover, the advent of the 5G telecom network and the increasing usage of smartphones, smart televisions (TVs), tablets, and personal computers (PCs) that enable viewers to stream high-definition (HD) video content seamlessly is fuelling the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of video content for advertising and branding across various sectors, such as e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, and real estate, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing strategic investments by leading players for enhancing the user experience and improving user engagement and consumption on the platform are impacting the market growth favorably. Other factors, including the growing adoption of over-the-top (OTT) services and emerging e-learning businesses, are also influencing the market across Europe.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-online-video-platform-market

Europe Online Video Platform Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Model Type:

• UGC Model

• DIY Model

• SaaS Model

Breakup by Application:

• Media & Entertainment Industry

• Enterprises

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/curd-market-india

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/lassi-market-india

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-toys-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/butter-milk-market-india

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-essential-oil-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.