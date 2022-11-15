Industrial Films Market Size 2022 | Share, Analysis and Global Forecast till 2027

Industrial Films Market Report

The global industrial films market size reached US$ 38.52 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 54.74 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Industrial Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global industrial films market size reached US$ 38.52 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.74 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

What is Industrial Films?

Industrial films represent specialized plastics that provide chemical resistance and improved adaptability to harsh environments. They can be of numerous types, such as low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyamide, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), etc. These industrial films ensure enhanced waterproofing, clarity, and durability and facilitate protection from ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including medical, automotive, transportation, construction, agriculture, electrical, electronics, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industrial Films Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating product demand from the agriculture industry to minimize soil erosion, optimize soil temperature, supply nutrients to the crops, and protect them from rain, wind, and harmful UV rays is primarily driving the industrial films market. Besides this, the launch of innovative products, such as near-infrared radiation (NIR)-blocking films, fluorescent films, UV-blocking films, etc., is also positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the rising need to adopt high-productivity farming practices, owing to the decreasing volumes of arable lands across the globe and the rapid urbanization, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the shifting preferences toward flexible and transparent bi-axially oriented films that offer excellent thermal, physical, and mechanical characteristics, brilliant electrical insulation, and adequate chemical stability are further stimulating the global market.

Apart from this, the growing utilization of the product in the formulation of cover films for electronic gadgets, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, and the escalating sales of smart devices, especially in developing countries, are expected to propel the industrial films market in the coming years.

Global Industrial Films Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Berry Global Inc.

Bogucki Folie

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Cosmo Films Limited

Dupont Teijin Films US

Inteplast Group Corporation

Jindal Poly Films

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc. (Mitsui Chemicals Inc.)

Polyplex Corporation Limited

SKC Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Unitika Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) and Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyamide

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Agriculture

• Industrial Packaging

• Building and Construction

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

