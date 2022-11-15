Data Monetization Market 2022 | Global Size (US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027), Top Companies Share, Growth (CAGR 19.4%), Report

Data Monetization Market Report

The global data monetization market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027.

Data Monetization Industry Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Monetization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global data monetization market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global data monetization market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during 2022-2027. Data monetization is the process of identifying, utilizing, and marketing data to generate monetary value. It assists in raising profitability, reducing operating costs, improving customer experience and optimizing the use of data, extracting insights for the businesses, customers, and partners. Besides this, data monetization is also used to mitigate risks, create new growth opportunities and amplify the value of products and services.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Data Monetization Market Trends:

Data monetization is utilized in various organizations for planning, improving collaborations and sharing data amongst internal and external stakeholders. It also plays an important job in selling services, minimizing churn and supporting customer care. Thus, the growing number of business organizations worldwide is primarily bolstering the product demand. Besides this, data monetization offers numerous commercial opportunities for business intelligence support, including mobile marketing.

Moreover, the introduction of various advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data, have encouraged companies from various industry verticals to focus on data monetization. Additionally, the increasing enterprise data volume and the growing awareness about data monetization are anticipated to further propel the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 1010DATA (Advance Communication Corp.)

• Accenture Plc

• Adastra Corporation

• Comviva (Tech Mahindra)

• Infosys Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Monetize Solutions Inc.

• Optiva Inc.

• Paxata Inc. (Datarobot Inc.)

• Reltio

• SAP SE

• Thales Group

• TIBCO Software Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Method:

• Data as a Service

• Insight as a Service

• Analytics-enabled Platform as a Service

• Embedded Analytics

On the basis of the method, the market has been divided into data as a service, insight as a service, analytics-enabled platform as a service, and embedded analytics.

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Based on the organization size, the market has been bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

Breakup by End Use:

• BFSI

• E-commerce and Retail

• IT and Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

On the basis of the end use, the market has been classified into BFSI, e-commerce and retail, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

