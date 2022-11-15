Update* Persons and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating persons and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

approximately 8:54 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene.

The persons and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/5X_aRJLPn0g

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.