Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1700 Block of Kalorama Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, November 4, 2022, in the 1700 block of Kalorama Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:15 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.