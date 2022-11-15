Global Joint Pain Injections Market is Expected to Generate $13.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and increase in need for affordable treatments for such conditions are potential opportunities for the expansion of the global joint pain injections market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global joint pain injections market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Joint Pain Injections Market size garnered $6.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $13.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2021 $6.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $13.2 billion CAGR 7.7% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Injection Type, Joint Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in elderly population High prevalence of the obese population Rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis Increase in need for affordable treatments for different kinds of arthritis Surge in demand for joint pain injections due to rise in prevalence of accidental injuries that leads to joint pain Opportunities Research and development activities to invent more efficient treatment options which includes the single injection therapy, platelet-rich plasma, prolotherapy, autologous conditioned serum and plasma matrix therapy Restraints Expensive treatment



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global joint pain injections market, as it registered decline in sales of the joint pain injections.

Many key market players registered the decrease in their revenues from the joint pain injection segments, which was mainly due to decline in the patient visit to the hospitals, reallocation of the healthcare resources, and effect on the supply chain around the globe.

However, with ease in restrictions, the demand for joint pain injections is likely to increase in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global joint pain injections market based on Type, Joint Injection Type, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on injection type, the interleukin inhibitors segment held the highest share in 2031, accounting for more than half of the global joint pain injections market. However, the hyaluronic acid injections segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on joint type, the Knee and Ankle segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global joint pain injections market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the hip joint segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global joint pain injections market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online providers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global joint pain injections market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global joint pain injections market analyzed in the research include Abbvie Inc, Anika Therapeutics, Bioventus, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., PACIRA BIOSCIENCES (Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zimmer Biomet.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global joint pain injections market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



