Anti-Aging Market Size to Grow at 5.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Anti-Aging Market will clock US$ 70.53 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Anti-Aging Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Anti-Aging Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Drivers

Anti-aging is one of the fastest-growing branches of aesthetics industry. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the

Growing Aged Population

Growing Disposal Income

Large Availability

Furthermore, the development of multi-functional products, and appealing influencer/celebrity endorsement also contribute to the market growth. The growing geriatric population across the world plays as a major driver in the anti-aging market. The utilization of various products and the growing application of different treatments for slowing down the aging process has gained popular demand in the society, thereby propelling the market value.

The global anti-aging market has been analyzed from four perspectives:

By Product Type

Treatment Type

Application

Distribution Channel

Region

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’

The major anti-aging treatments include

dermal fillers

botulinum toxin therapy

dermabrasion

others (chemical peels, microdermabrasion, etc.).

Botulinum toxin therapy currently dominates the anti-aging market with the largest revenue share. The growth of this segment is attributed to various benefits provided by botulinum treatment such as visibly effective and quick results, safe procedures, cost-effectiveness, and so on.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global anti-aging market is collective to

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

North America leads the global market with the largest revenue share. The dominant position of North America market is mainly attributed to high consciousness depicting the importance of appearance in society and growing awareness about availability of effective anti-aging treatments. Additionally, high disposable incomes and favorable reimbursement policies by the government further fuel the market growth.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is showing swift growth in terms of market expansion. Continual launch of new anti-aging products, services, and devices mainly drive the Asia Pacific market. Also, a big section of the geriatric population is found in Japan, South Korea, and China, which proves to be a lucrative expansion zone for anti-aging products. China, South Korea, and Japan are globally renowned cosmetic surgery stations, thereby supporting the anti-aging market growth. Another key driving factor to Asia Pacific market growth is proliferation of media and fad culture in the region, along with rapid increase in disposable incomes of the general population, especially women.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global anti-aging market are

Avon Products, Inc.

Abbvie Inc. (Allergan)

Koninklijke Philips Nv

Merck Kgaa

The Procter & Gamble Co (P&G)

Shiseido Company

Limited

Estée Lauder Inc.

L'oréal Sa

Unilever PLC.

Oriflame Cosmetics Ag AND AMONG OTHERS.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL ANTI-AGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Anti-wrinkle Treatment Type s Anti-stretch Mark Treatment Type s Hair Color Treatment Type s Others GLOBAL ANTI-AGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE Dermal Fillers Botulinum Toxin Therapy Dermabrasion Other (Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, etc.) GLOBAL ANTI-AGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Skin Resurfacing Anti-wrinkle Anti-Pigmentation GLOBAL ANTI-AGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Online Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Salons Specialty Clinics Hospitals

TOC Continue…

