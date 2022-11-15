Anti-Aging Market Size to Grow at 5.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030 | Growth Plus Reports
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Anti-Aging Market will clock US$ 70.53 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Anti-Aging Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Anti-Aging Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Market Drivers
Anti-aging is one of the fastest-growing branches of aesthetics industry. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the
- Growing Aged Population
- Growing Disposal Income
- Large Availability
Furthermore, the development of multi-functional products, and appealing influencer/celebrity endorsement also contribute to the market growth. The growing geriatric population across the world plays as a major driver in the anti-aging market. The utilization of various products and the growing application of different treatments for slowing down the aging process has gained popular demand in the society, thereby propelling the market value.
The global anti-aging market has been analyzed from four perspectives:
- By Product Type
- Treatment Type
- Application
- Distribution Channel
- Region
Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’
The major anti-aging treatments include
- dermal fillers
- botulinum toxin therapy
- dermabrasion
- others (chemical peels, microdermabrasion, etc.).
Botulinum toxin therapy currently dominates the anti-aging market with the largest revenue share. The growth of this segment is attributed to various benefits provided by botulinum treatment such as visibly effective and quick results, safe procedures, cost-effectiveness, and so on.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Geographically, the global anti-aging market is collective to
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of The World
North America leads the global market with the largest revenue share. The dominant position of North America market is mainly attributed to high consciousness depicting the importance of appearance in society and growing awareness about availability of effective anti-aging treatments. Additionally, high disposable incomes and favorable reimbursement policies by the government further fuel the market growth.
On the other hand, Asia Pacific is showing swift growth in terms of market expansion. Continual launch of new anti-aging products, services, and devices mainly drive the Asia Pacific market. Also, a big section of the geriatric population is found in Japan, South Korea, and China, which proves to be a lucrative expansion zone for anti-aging products. China, South Korea, and Japan are globally renowned cosmetic surgery stations, thereby supporting the anti-aging market growth. Another key driving factor to Asia Pacific market growth is proliferation of media and fad culture in the region, along with rapid increase in disposable incomes of the general population, especially women.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some prominent players operating in the global anti-aging market are
- Avon Products, Inc.
- Abbvie Inc. (Allergan)
- Koninklijke Philips Nv
- Merck Kgaa
- The Procter & Gamble Co (P&G)
- Shiseido Company
- Limited
- Estée Lauder Inc.
- L'oréal Sa
- Unilever PLC.
- Oriflame Cosmetics Ag AND AMONG OTHERS.
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
