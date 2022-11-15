Advanced Ceramics Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 158.63 Billion by 2027, At Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.30%

Advanced Ceramics Market

The global advanced ceramics market size reached US$ 86.62 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 158.63 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% (2022-2027).

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global advanced ceramics market size reached US$ 86.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 158.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.30% during 2022-2027.

What is Advanced Ceramics?

Advanced ceramics represent inorganic and non-metallic solids produced from purified and highly refined powders. They are available in several material types, such as zirconia, alumina titanate, silicon carbide, etc. Advanced ceramics have higher stability, strength, chemical resistance, and abrasion as compared to conventional ceramics. They can even withstand extreme temperatures, reduce operating costs, and improve productivity. As a result, advanced ceramics find widespread applications across various sectors, such as electronics, medical, transportation, defense and security, chemical, aerospace, automobile, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Advanced Ceramics Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding electrical industry and the rising usage of the product to produce insulators, transistor dielectrics, capacitors, integrated circuit (IC) packages, piezoelectric components, etc., are primarily driving the advanced ceramics market. In addition to this, the increasing need from the automobile segment to manufacture clutches, spark plugs, engine filters, sensors for electronic controls, heat-resistant engine parts, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the development of new product variants using eco-friendly processes and naturally occurring minerals, on account of the escalating concerns regarding environmental degradation, is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the growing product adoption for manufacturing components of numerous emerging and energy-intensive technologies, including the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and fifth generation (5G) telecommunication, owing to its low power consumption, non-volatility, durability, and high-speed aspects, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the inflating investments in continuous research and development (R&D) activities to incorporate the product in military armor and protection equipment are expected to augment the advanced ceramics market over the forecasted period.

Global Advanced Ceramics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Advanced Ceramics Companies:

3M Company

AGC Inc.

Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Elan Technology

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation (Ferrotec Holdings Corporation)

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of material type, class type and end use industry.

Breakup by Material Type:

• Alumina

• Titanate

• Zirconia

• Silicon Carbide

• Others

Breakup by Class Type:

• Monolithic Ceramics

• Ceramic Coatings

• Ceramic Matrix Composites

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Electrical and Electronics

• Medical

• Transportation

• Defense and Security

• Chemical

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

