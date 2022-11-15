Mobile Water Treatment Market Growing at 10.5% CAGR to be Worth USD 4,453.12 Million by 2028 by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners research reports on Mobile Water Treatment can help you gain crucial insights regarding the key drivers and opportunities.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on” “Mobile Water Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Systems and Services), Application (Clarification, Filtration, Chemical Softening, Reverse Osmosis, Ion Exchange, and Others), and End User (Construction, Municipal, Agriculture, Chemical, and Others)”
The mobile water treatment market is expected to grow from US$ 2,448.31 million in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028.
Mobile water treatment systems or on-demand water treatment systems help in treating surface water and groundwater while saving transportation costs. The benefits of a mobile water treatment system, such as increased convenience, affordability, and less time-consuming than installing a new water treatment plant, are propelling the mobile water treatment market growth. Modern water treatment solutions are equipped with the latest technologies to provide the best water treatment. Therefore, companies in the mobile water treatment market size are providing quicker and more affordable solutions to cater to customer requirements. Rapid industrialization encourages companies to avoid disruptions and system downtime, thereby increasing the mobile water treatment market size. Mobile water treatment systems support on-site operations by providing equipment on a rental basis to cater to the demand for short-term water treatment solutions.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020290/
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Veolia; Pall Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC; Aquatech International LLC; Filtra Systems; Separmatic LLC; Emwg S.R.L.; Newater Technology Co; and Shark Systems, LLC
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 2,448.31 Million in 2022
Market Size Value by US$ 4,453.12 Million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028
Forecast Period 2022-2028
Base Year 2022
No. of Pages 196
No. of Tables 115
No. of Charts & Figures 92
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Offering, Application, and End User
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Companies Covered Veolia; Pall Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC; Aquatech International LLC; Filtra Systems; Separmatic LLC; Emwg S.R.L.; Newater Technology Co; and Shark Systems, LLC
Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mobile Water Treatment Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting many businesses across the globe. The rising number of COVID-19 patients compelled respective government authorities to impose restrictive measures on the movement of humans, goods, and commodities with travel restrictions, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns. The imposition of lockdown has resulted in lesser production of commodities and goods and reduced the frequency of service offerings. Manufacturing, food & beverages, oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and other industries have witnessed a notable decline in their revenues due to the temporary shutdown of operations. In the first quarter of 2020, after the imposition of nationwide lockdown in many nations, several industrial sectors faced disruptions in their operations. Mobile water treatment solutions are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, construction industry, laboratories, manufacturing industry etc. However, after the third quarter of 2020, the mobile water treatment market share has grown significantly across the world.
Speak to Research Expert @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00020290?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096
Players operating in the mobile water treatment market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.
In July 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies acquired Smith Engineering, Inc. The acquisition is expected to enhance Evoqua's portfolio of high-purity water treatment systems and expand its service footprint in North America.
In June 2021, Aquatech International announced the joint venture with Upwell Water. Aquatech, through its AQUIOS (Aquatech–Upwell Infrastructure Outsourcing) platform, will provide a spectrum of outsourced solutions, from water and energy purchase agreements to the leasing and rental of mobile and decentralized treatment plants. The company is planning on achieving the ultimate objective of reducing the cost and risk of water operations while helping customers meet their sustainability targets.
The mobile water treatment market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, and end user. Based on offering, the mobile water treatment market is bifurcated into systems and services. Based on application, the mobile water treatment market is segmented into clarification, filtration, chemical softening, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and others. Based on end user, the mobile water treatment market is segmented into construction, municipal, agriculture, chemical, and others.
For Buy This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020290/
Also Read our Recently Published Studies -
Mobile Crusher and Screener Market
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMC00002519/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096
Mobile Concrete Pump Market
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023407/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096
Mobile Crane Market
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000473/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/mobile-water-treatment-market?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn