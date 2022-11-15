Smart Window Market 2022 | Global Size (US$ 2,259.7 Million by 2027), Share, Growth (CAGR 14.9%), Price, Forecast Report

Smart Window Market

The global smart window market reached a value of US$ 960 Million in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 2,259.7 Million by 2027, a CAGR of 14.9% during 2022-2027.

Smart Window Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Window Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart window market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global smart window market size reached a value of US$ 960 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,259.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2022-2027. Smart windows, also called switchable windows, refer to electronically powered windows that alter their optical power when exposed to light, heat, or voltage. They are usually manufactured using liquid crystals, electrochromic, and suspended particle glass. As compared to other alternatives, such as electric window shades, smart windows regulate the amount of light entering the room and thereby assist in reducing and conserving energy in buildings. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in various sectors, including industrial, residential, commercial, etc.

Global Smart Window Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry is primarily driving the smart window market. Additionally, the widespread product adoption in commercial and residential complexes to process solar power while minimizing solar gain in summers and maximizing it in winters is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of smart windows for regulating heat in vehicles and reducing eye strain caused by glares is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies across countries to promote the use of energy-efficient systems, on account of the increasing consumer environmental concerns, is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities for developing product variants with electrochromic technology that aid in creating carbon-neutral or zero energy buildings (ZEB) are anticipated to fuel the smart window market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Gentex Corporation

• Glasnovations Ltd.

• Heliotrope Technologies

• Pleotint

• Ravenbrick LLC

• Research Frontiers Inc.

• SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

• Scienstry

• Stellaris

• Vista Window Company

• ChromoGenics

• Diamond Glass

• EControl-Glas

• Gesimat

• Hitachi Chemical

• Polytronix

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Transport

Breakup by Technology:

• Suspended Particle Devices Light Modulator

• Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Devices Scanner

• Electro Chromic

Breakup by Type:

• OLED Glass

• Self-Dimming Window

• Self-Repairing

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

