Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market To Grow at 8.79% During 2022-2027

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, the global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.79% during 2022-2027.

Hereditary angioedema, or HAE, refers to a rare genetic disease caused by dysfunctional or lack of C1-inhibitor protein. It is characterized by recurrent episodes of rapid, severe, subcutaneous, and submucosal swelling of the face, airways, hands, intestinal tract, larynx, trachea, or tongue without the appearance of urticarial lesions. It affects the blood vessels and leads to nausea, extreme pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, muscle ache, tingling, headache, abdominal pain, hoarseness, and mood swings. It also causes fluid leakage through the walls of blood vessels into body tissues. Currently, researchers and manufacturers are focusing on developing novel HAE therapeutics to cater to unmet medical needs.

Request a free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hereditary-angioedema-therapeutic-market/requestsample

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Growth:

The rising incidences of HAE and the surging awareness about the available HAE therapeutics represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing cases of genetic mutations contributing to the disorder is another major growth-inducing factor. In addition, governments of various countries are taking favorable initiatives to promote faster diagnosis and deliver optimal standards of treatment and care to patients. Besides this, the surging demand for preventive medical care to prevent future illness and treatment has accelerated the product adoption rate. Furthermore, several key players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance HAE therapeutics development. In line with this, the rising public and private funding for rare genetic diseases and orphan drugs have catalyzed market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of subcutaneously-administered therapies due to their convenient dosing and higher efficacy than intravenously administered drugs has augmented the product demand. Other factors, including the expanding healthcare industry, increasing regulatory approvals, rising research partnerships, supportive reimbursement policies, and technological advancements, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Browse Full Report With TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hereditary-angioedema-therapeutic-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

• Amgen Inc

• Attune Pharmaceuticals

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

• Centogene N.V

• CSL Limited

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

• KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

• Novartis AG

• Pharming Group N.V

• Sanofi S.A

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Breakup by Type:

• Type I Hereditary Angioedema

• Type II Hereditary Angioedema

• Type III Hereditary Angioedema

Breakup by Drug Class:

• C1-Esterase Inhibitor

• Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist

• Kallikrein Inhibitor

• Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Prophylaxis Treatment

• On-demand Treatment

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Oral

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Browse More Research Reports:

• eSIM Market Trends

• Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-phone-accessories-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-capture-storage-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-motors-market



About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.