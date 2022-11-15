WiMi Hologram Cloud(NASDAQ: WIMI) Promotes Teleconferencing Through 5G Holographic Communication

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Google debuted Starline, its next-generation 3D video chat room, at I/O in 2021, and has been keeping the project under wraps since its launch a year ago. Recently, Google invited Jay Peters, a U.S. technology media reporter, to experience Starline, a 3D video chat room that uses 3D technology to create a real-life holographic projection that enables real face-to-face communication and is expected to replace traditional 2D video call conferences.

The Starline is a real-life holographic projection, like a face-to-face chat

Andrew Nartker, director of product management at Google, said, "We think Starline is a breakthrough in communications technology that gives people the illusion of being real as if they were sitting face-to-face with someone in another place and could touch them." Jay Peters noted that Starline is more natural than Meta Zoom video calls, with no noticeable delays in the 3D character's movements throughout the video chat, and no strange sounds. The video works just as well as when people are communicating normally.

What makes Starline so compelling is that it's not just the screen that people see, but the array of lenses or lenticulars in front of it. Google researcher Jason Lawrence added that it is similar to 3D holographic cards, which can display different images or 3D effects when you shake them back and forth. Starline is more advanced, it can track your eyes to determine whether the image displayed is in line with your line of sight.

Industry insiders say that Starline has been a breakthrough in 3D video and is of great significance to virtual interaction, and Google has been moving forward with the project. With the development of the Internet and mobile terminals, even if people around the world can also have face-to-face communication, Starline shows us a new possibility for the future development of which video, may be able to bring up a new trend like the VR headset in general. With the passage of time and technological advances, ordinary consumers may also be able to use such devices widely, then we may be able to communicate with family and friends face to face.

It is not difficult to find, in recent years, with the development of technology, we often see the holographic projection. Holographic projection can also be called virtual imaging technology, through the projection technology, the use of optical interference and scattering, and even diffraction to achieve a three-dimensional image, holographic technology means, the pre-made image played out, in the 3D form in front of the viewer.

Nowadays, most of the world's technology companies are trying to improve virtual technology. Google is not the only company that has created a super cool real-life holographic projection, subverting the way of video calls. It is reported that WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI), as the first stock of holographic AR, provides AR-based holographic services and products for the majority of corporate customers. For a long time, through the integration of holographic and AR technologies, WiMi allows viewers to watch holographic characters or scenes in reality with naked eyes, achieving the effect of an immersive entertainment experience. At present, holographic AR technology has been promoted and applied in professional fields such as home entertainment, light field theater, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

WiMi promotes teleconferencing with its advantages

In the 5G era, the communication network transmission performance has been greatly improved so that holographic technology and multi-modal interaction technology can be implemented. 5G technology links everything, which can improve the efficiency of the whole process of production and operation, and promote the transformation and upgrading of old and new industries. Teleconferencing is one case of 5G empowerment, which has become the consensus of the industry. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI) with its 5G and holographic technology, breaks the time and space restrictions. Users can switch to any scene they want, and start face-to-face dialogues and communications with colleagues or friends.

Empowered by 5G, this "regardless of time and space" holographic conference experience is gradually becoming popular among people. In addition, WiMi has further accelerated the layout of holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic conference and other high-end applications gradually to holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family applications, and other directions to popularize, with a number of technological innovation systems to support its own 5G communication holographic applications.

WiMi’s 5G holographic communication promotes teleconferencing, creates a virtual meeting immersive visual experience, and achieves a keen sense of presence, thus making teleconferencing more realistic, and smoother. Its products trigger a huge market demand and prospects. With the application of holographic projection technology in the business sector, we can see the interactive visual experience in the form of holographic projection technology, and more and more companies are joining this track. So far, Microsoft and other technology giants have entered the track.

Conclusion

The future of technological progress, holographic technology has an extremely wide range of applications. The future potential of holographic projection technology market development will be immeasurable, holographic technology will completely change our daily work and life. Bold speculation, holographic technology can attract consumers to a large extent. The use of holographic projection technology in this area can gather people's eyes with a new perspective and arouse consumers' desire to consume. In the future, the use of holographic technology to show the integration of culture and technology will become a fashionable means of product display and marketing today.

