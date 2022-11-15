Saviant partners with Smart Industrial Internet Solutions (SIIS) to build Industrial IoT & Digital Twin solutions
Saviant-SIIS partnership helps build industrial solutions that are technology ready for the next decade, for smart machine manufacturers in the UK
I'm excited about the Saviant-SIIS partnership. Their understanding of Manufacturing & Transport operations, Industrial IoT expertise, and industry-focused consulting approach complement our Mission.”LIVERPOOL, UK, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saviant Consulting, the intelligent data engineering company for smart machines, enters into a strategic partnership with Smart Industrial Internet Solutions (SIIS), the UK-based industrial consulting firm. Saviant-SIIS partnership brings together extensive skills in Industrial IoT and data analytics consulting across Smart Energy, Smart Manufacturing, and Smart Transport industries.
“Our partnership with Saviant will enable our customers to get access to expertise across custom built Industrial IoT solutions, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and the creation of Digital Twins. I believe that Saviant, with their 100% solution success rate across Industrial Implementations, will be a significant accelerator in the UK Manufacturing industry, leading to new ways of solving industry problems” - Paul Finney, Owner & Managing Director of SIIS.
"I'm excited about Saviant-SIIS partnership in the UK. Their understanding of Manufacturing & Transport operations, strong Industrial IoT expertise, and industry-focused consulting approach complement our Mission. Paul’s deep knowledge & subject matter expertise across the industrial Manufacturing space & data initiatives in the UK, including Unilever and P&G, would accelerate progress for our clients in the region. And will help build industrial solutions that are technology ready for the next decade" - Kunal Kerkar, Director & Global Head - Partnerships & Strategic Alliances, Saviant Consulting.
Saviant will be at the Digital Manufacturing Week 2022 in Liverpool, England, on November 16th and 17th, 2022. Meet up with Paul to exchange ideas on the future of manufacturing in the UK.
About Digital Manufacturing Week (DMW-22)
DMW is one of the industry’s largest events in the UK. Organized by The Manufacturer, this year will witness delegates from market leaders, such as Airbus, British Volt, McLaren Automotive, Capgemini, Cognite, PA Consulting, Ericsson, and BAE Systems among many others, debating on key topics such as Digital Twins for energy management, Industry 4.0, future of manufacturing, and the power of predictive analytics to manage uncertainty and many more.
For more information, visit www.digital-manufacturing-week.com
About Smart Industrial Internet Solutions (SIIS)
Smart Industrial Internet Solutions is an industrial consulting firm headed by Paul Finney, a Business Specialist with over 30 years of experience across blue chip FMCG companies (Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, & Challs International) as well as consulting organizations (PA, CCL, Sagentia, CDP & others). For more information, click here.
About Saviant Consulting
Saviant works with machine manufacturers & industrial engineering businesses for their IoT consulting, data platform engineering, advanced analytics, and intelligent software implementations. Since its founding eight years ago, Saviant has successfully deployed over 300 industry implementations across USA, Germany, UK & Canada, working with 90% of its clients for over four years. It leverages leading cloud & data platforms, like Azure & AWS, to implement custom solutions for use cases across Industrial IoT, Machine Learning, Industrial AI, and cloud-native apps.
Today, Saviant is among a select group of Microsoft & AWS Partners recognized with a number of highest-level accreditations for Cloud Platform, Data Platform, Data Analytics, et al. For more information, visit www.saviantconsulting.com
