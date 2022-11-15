Truffle Oil Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truffle Oil market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Truffle Oil market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Truffle oil is a modern culinary ingredient used to impart the flavor and aroma of truffles to a dish. Truffle oil is top-quality olive oil that has been infused with either white or black truffles. Both types of truffles have an earthy, mushroom flavor. Truffle oil was originally created when truffles are soaked in olive oil. Before commercial truffle oil was introduced in the 1980s, chefs in Italy and France traditionally made they own by steeping tiny bits of fresh truffles in high-quality olive oil. Our data do not cover chemically synthesized truffle oil.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Truffle Oil market size is estimated to be worth US$ 30 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 41 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Urbani

Marcel Plantin

Truffle Hunter

Sabatino Tartufi

AROTZ

Monini

La truffe du Ventoux

Conservas Ferrer

Savitar

Gazzarrini Tartufi

Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 45%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 80%.



Segmentation by Types: -

Black Truffle Oil

White Truffle Oil

Segmentation by Applications: -

Pasta and Risotto

Pizza

Enhance the Flavor

Vegetables

Meat

Others

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Truffle Oil market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Truffle Oil Market Research Report: -

1 Truffle Oil Market Overview

2 Truffle Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Truffle Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Truffle Oil Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Truffle Oil Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Truffle Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Truffle Oil Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

