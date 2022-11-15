Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market at a Projected CAGR of 2.74% during 2022-2027 | Global Industry Share, Size, Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global frozen fruits and vegetables market reached a value of US$ 25.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach US$ 30.1 Billion by 2027, at a projected CAGR of 2.74% during 2022-2027.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are frozen using an advanced technique, which helps in retaining the flavor, color, and nutritive value of the products. The freezing temperature slows down the decomposition process by turning moisture into ice, thus preventing bacteria growth. These products are also immune to spoilage that occurs during transportation and due to exposure to heat, light, and dust.

Frozen fruits and vegetables help minimize the overall cooking time without affecting the nutritional quotient. This represents one of the key factors primarily driving the global frozen fruits and vegetables market growth. In line with this, the rapidly increasing working populace and the rising consumer expenditure power are other factors providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is also driven by the easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels and in various supermarkets and hypermarkets at affordable price points and in convenient packaging solutions.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Dole Food Company, Inc

Ardo NV

HJ Heinz

Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd

General Mills

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Frozen Fruits

Frozen Vegetables

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Business-to-Business (B2B)

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 (𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟲-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

