India Higher Education Industry Outlook 2022: Market Overview, Report, Size, Share, Top Companies, Forecast by 2027

India Higher Education Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Higher Education Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the higher education market size in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India higher education market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.30% during 2022-2027. Higher education, or post-secondary education, is an optional final stage of formal learning after completing secondary education. It includes all post-secondary education, training, and research guidance at education institutions that are authorized as institutions of higher education by state authorities. It is delivered by universities, colleges, and different professional schools that provide preparation in domains such as law, theology, medicine, business, music, and art. Higher education consist of junior colleges, teacher-training schools, and institutes of technology.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Higher Education Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by rising access to quality education. In line with this, universities and higher-educational institutions are increasingly offering online courses and programs for different levels and disciplines. Furthermore, colleges and universities are adopting technological transformation to deliver campus experiences drawn to enhance student success, improve outcomes, and drive innovations, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, rapid advancements in technology and cloud solutions are positively influencing the market. Besides this, a growing number of public and private institutions, government agencies, ministries of education, and testing and education companies are significantly contributing to the market growth in India. Additionally, the popularity of mobile learning and electronic learning and the surging number of student enrollments in educational institutions are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Deemed-To-Be-Universities

• Central Universities

• State Universities

• State Private Universities

• Autonomous Colleges

• Institutes of National Importance

• Others

Breakup by Affiliation:

• University/University Level Institutions

• Colleges/Institutions - Affiliated/Recognized with University

• Standalone Institutions - not Affiliated/Recognized with University

• Others

Breakup by Courses Offered:

• Graduate

• Post-Graduate

• Diploma

• Certifications

• PhD

• Others

Breakup by Mode of Education:

• Regular

• Part-Time

• Distance

• Others

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

