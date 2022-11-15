/EIN News/ --

eureKARE launches innovation-driven start-up studio in Monaco to apply synthetic biology in tackling critical environmental challenges

Luxembourg, Belgium, and Paris, France – 15 November 2022: eureKARE ("the Company"), an innovative investment company for disruptive synthetic biology applications, today announces the launch of an innovation-driven start-up studio in Monaco, focused on supporting and housing synthetic biology projects which aim to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. This expands eureKARE’s synthetic biology studio network – each with a different theme – in Europe’s innovation hotspots. The Monaco studio will be the network’s hub for climate change-focused innovation.

eureKARE’s synthetic biology studio model is a novel, flexible approach to biotech start-up creation which identifies, selects and nurtures high quality European science to create a unique ecosystem, putting resources and expertise behind scientists and concepts to create and develop new companies.



Alexandre Mouradian, Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of eureKARE, commented: “By promoting synthetic biology-based strategies, we will see the emergence of novel sustainable solutions and new economic models that will prove invaluable in addressing some of the world’s largest environmental challenges. The excellence of the marine research being conducted in Monaco was a key determinant in selecting Monaco as one of our SynBio start-up hubs. Together with eureKARE’s support and insight, I am excited to see where this will take us.”

The Monaco studio will focus on nurturing projects dedicated to better protect and more sustainably harness environmental resources. Plastic pollution is an example of a critical environmental concern with around 400 million tons of plastic waste occurring every year. Engineering novel micro-organisms to digest plastic pollutants and to synthesize sustainable plastics is one of the projects expected to be supported by eureKARE’s Monaco studio. Another project under evaluation is the use of synthetic biology to enable certain marine organisms to sense the presence of pollutants in sea water and trigger a bioremediation (decontamination) reaction.

Serge Pampfer, Chief Science Officer of eureKARE, added: “Among the most exciting SynBio start-up projects that are being considered for investment by eureKARE in Monaco, those aimed at developing cutting-edge technologies to better harness and protect our marine resources are going to take center stage. This is due to the growing need to better protect our oceans, coupled with the wide array of disruptive applications SynBio can have in this area.”

About eureKARE

eureKARE is an investment company focused on financing and developing synthetic biology innovation across Europe. Driven by the belief that synthetic biology holds the key to many of the world’s most pressing health and environmental challenges, eureKARE’s experienced team is focused on harnessing Europe’s untapped leadership in the field to build the companies of the future. eureKARE is championing a new model of start-up creation and development to create a dynamic ecosystem of early and later stage ventures through its network of biotech studios. eureKARE’s studios act as a bridge between academia and industry, helping to catalyze innovations into companies with access to all the ingredients they need to grow, prosper, and bring benefits to society.

