TFT LCD Panel Market 2022: Size, Top Companies, Industry Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The TFT LCD Panel market to reach US$ 207.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐“๐ ๐“ ๐‹๐‚๐ƒ ๐๐š๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global TFT LCD panel market size reached US$ 157 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 207.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

A thin Film Transistor (TFT) is an active-matrix liquid-crystal display (LCD) panel with better picture clarity. It comprises transistor controls that display lighting to allow comfortable viewing even in bright surroundings. As compared to conventional cathode ray tube (CRT) televisions, it is lighter, thinner, more feasible due to their greater size and exhibits a higher resolution and consumes minimal energy. Apart from this, TFT LCD display panel can be viewed from different angles, and it improves the image quality, such as addressability and contrast, at a faster response time. Consequently, it is used in multiple consumer electronics, including mobile phones, portable video gaming devices, televisions, laptops, and computers. Currently, TFT LCD further finds applications in automobile navigation, medical equipment, laser image pointer, single-lens reflex (SLR) cameras, and digital photo frames.

๐“๐ ๐“ ๐‹๐‚๐ƒ ๐๐š๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The rising demand for various consumer electronics, such as large-size, flat-screen televisions (TVs) and high-resolution smartphones with easy-to-use displays in residential areas, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness regarding the multiple TFT display benefits, including better user experience and readability, has prompted their incorporation in gaming consoles and three-dimensional (3D) movie projector screens, which is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing need for bright dashboard displays and navigation systems has intensified the uptake of TFT LCDs in airplanes, trains, and buses. Besides this, the widespread adoption of plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) technology to produce TFT panels with uniform thickness and crack-resistance properties is supporting the market growth.

TFT LCD Panel Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the TFT LCD panel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

โ€ข LG Electronics Inc.

โ€ข Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

โ€ข Innolux Corporation

โ€ข AU Optronics Corp.

โ€ข Sharp Corporation

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report has segmented the global TFT LCD panel market on the basis of size, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Size:

โ€ข Large Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

โ€ข Medium and Small Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

Breakup by Technology:

โ€ข 8th Generation

โ€ข Other Generations

Breakup by Application:

โ€ข Television

โ€ข Mobile Phones

โ€ข Mobile PCs

โ€ข Monitors

โ€ข Automotive

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Region:

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Others)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

