TFT LCD Panel Market 2022: Size, Top Companies, Industry Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The TFT LCD Panel market to reach US$ 207.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐓𝐅𝐓 𝐋𝐂𝐃 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global TFT LCD panel market size reached US$ 157 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 207.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

A thin Film Transistor (TFT) is an active-matrix liquid-crystal display (LCD) panel with better picture clarity. It comprises transistor controls that display lighting to allow comfortable viewing even in bright surroundings. As compared to conventional cathode ray tube (CRT) televisions, it is lighter, thinner, more feasible due to their greater size and exhibits a higher resolution and consumes minimal energy. Apart from this, TFT LCD display panel can be viewed from different angles, and it improves the image quality, such as addressability and contrast, at a faster response time. Consequently, it is used in multiple consumer electronics, including mobile phones, portable video gaming devices, televisions, laptops, and computers. Currently, TFT LCD further finds applications in automobile navigation, medical equipment, laser image pointer, single-lens reflex (SLR) cameras, and digital photo frames.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tft-lcd-panel-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

𝐓𝐅𝐓 𝐋𝐂𝐃 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising demand for various consumer electronics, such as large-size, flat-screen televisions (TVs) and high-resolution smartphones with easy-to-use displays in residential areas, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness regarding the multiple TFT display benefits, including better user experience and readability, has prompted their incorporation in gaming consoles and three-dimensional (3D) movie projector screens, which is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing need for bright dashboard displays and navigation systems has intensified the uptake of TFT LCDs in airplanes, trains, and buses. Besides this, the widespread adoption of plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) technology to produce TFT panels with uniform thickness and crack-resistance properties is supporting the market growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=535&method=1

TFT LCD Panel Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the TFT LCD panel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• Innolux Corporation

• AU Optronics Corp.

• Sharp Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the global TFT LCD panel market on the basis of size, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Size:

• Large Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

• Medium and Small Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

Breakup by Technology:

• 8th Generation

• Other Generations

Breakup by Application:

• Television

• Mobile Phones

• Mobile PCs

• Monitors

• Automotive

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Others)

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=535&flag=C

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Laptop Market

Ceiling Fan Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.