Natural Rubber Market Expanding at a CAGR of 3.57% during 2022-2027

Natural Rubber Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Natural Rubber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global natural rubber market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.57% during 2022-2027.

Natural rubber is an organic elastic material derived from the latex sap of Hevea and Ficus genera trees. It exhibits high resiliency, vibration dampening, tensile strength, tear- and water resistance, and low-temperature flexing capabilities. As it is non-sticky and environment-friendly compared to synthetic counterparts, natural rubber is used in the manufacturing of automobile tires, toys, rug pads, surgical gloves, floatation devices, tubes, adhesives, roll coverings, hoses, and gaskets worldwide.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Natural rubber is used in the production of seat belts, brake hoses, airbags, floor mats, premium-quality tires, dust covers, and bumpers for enhanced performance, durability, and reliability. In addition, the increasing use of the product in the manufacturing of protective footwear for adults and children with enhanced slip resistance, design flexibility, and durability is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the utilization of sustainable technologies for sourcing natural rubber with minimal deforestation and wastage of resources is propelling the market growth.

Breakup by Type:

RSS Grade

Latex Concentrate

Solid Block Rubber

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Auto-Tire Sector

Gloves

Footwear

Latex Products

Conveyor Belts

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Apcotex Industries Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited

Michelin

Sinochem Group

Southland Rubber Company Limited

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc

Thai Hua Rubber Public Company Limited

Thai Rubber Latex Group Public Company Limited

Von Bundit Co. Ltd

