Berlin Barracks- Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute

CASE#: 22A3006615

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper. Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 @ 2033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB mm 57.4 Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

ACCUSED: Heather L. Payne

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

ACCUSED: Crystalynn R. Mead

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane of travel. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop of the vehicle. Upon further investigation Troopers identified illegal drugs and paraphernalia on the operator, Heather Payne and the passenger, Crystalynn Mead. A K9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. After a consent search of the vehicle several controlled substances were found to be in the possession of Payne and Mead, along with materials consistent with distribution. Payne and Mead were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division

MUG SHOT:Y

