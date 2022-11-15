Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A3006615

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper. Skylar Velasquez                           

STATION: Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 @ 2033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB mm 57.4 Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

 

ACCUSED: Heather L. Payne                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

 

ACCUSED: Crystalynn R. Mead                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane of travel.  Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop of the vehicle.  Upon further investigation Troopers identified illegal drugs and paraphernalia on the operator, Heather Payne and the passenger, Crystalynn Mead.  A K9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle.  After a consent search of the vehicle several controlled substances were found to be in the possession of Payne and Mead, along with materials consistent with distribution.  Payne and Mead were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks for processing.     

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division

MUG SHOT:Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

