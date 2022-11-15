Berlin Barracks- Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006615
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper. Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 @ 2033 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB mm 57.4 Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
ACCUSED: Heather L. Payne
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT
ACCUSED: Crystalynn R. Mead
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane of travel. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop of the vehicle. Upon further investigation Troopers identified illegal drugs and paraphernalia on the operator, Heather Payne and the passenger, Crystalynn Mead. A K9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. After a consent search of the vehicle several controlled substances were found to be in the possession of Payne and Mead, along with materials consistent with distribution. Payne and Mead were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division
MUG SHOT:Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.