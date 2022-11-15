Microporous Insulation Market Size Reach US$ 192.5 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 4.6%

Microporous Insulation Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microporous Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global microporous insulation market size reached US$ 148.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 192.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2022-2027.

Microporous insulation is an inorganic and non-combustible composite material offering compressive strength, excellent fire barrier, minimal thermal shrinkage, and resistance to liquids and chemicals. It is an interconnecting pore size comparable to the average free path of air molecules present at standard atmospheric pressure.

Market Trends:

At present, microporous insulation is used in manufacturing components of an aircraft, such as heat shields and recorder boxes, to provide heat-resistance to interiors and exteriors without the need for a vacuum. This, in confluence with considerable growth in the aerospace industry, represents one of the major factors bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, the burgeoning automotive sector is catalyzing the demand for microporous insulation to minimize surface temperature, friction, resistance to vibration, and excellent acoustic performance. Apart from this, extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative product variants is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Material:

Alumina Silica

Calcium Magnesium Silicate

Others

Breakup by Product:

Rigid Boards and Panels

Flexible Panels

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Elmelin Ltd

Etex Group

Isoleika S. Coop

Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Kingspan Group Plc

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

NICHIAS Corporation

Siltherm Group Holdings Limited

TECHNO-PHYSIK Engineering GmbH

Unicorn Insulations Limited

Unifrax LLC

