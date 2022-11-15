Beauty Devices Market to Register 19.27% CAGR during 2020–2027 | Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

Beauty Devices Market Exclusive Report

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕,” the global beauty devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.27% during 2022-2027.

𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Beauty devices are mainly used to enhance the physical appearance and maintain personal hygiene. Some of the commonly available equipment include steamer machines, skin derma rollers, acne instruments, hair removal tools, follicle care appliances, oxygen and rejuvenation mechanisms, etc. In addition, skin-based beauty gadgets assist in treating various conditions, such as wrinkles, pigmentation, blemishes, age spots, freckles, etc. As a result, beauty devices find widespread applications in spas, salons, homes, and derma clinics across the globe.

Beauty Devices Market Trends

The escalating consumer consciousness towards physical appearances, which is creating a desire to enhance and beautify their looks and treat skin defects, is among the primary factors driving the beauty devices market. Besides this, the rising number of working women and the emerging trend of salons and derma clinics are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements, including the integration of beauty devices with artificial intelligence, radio frequency, and electric muscle stimulation and the launch of innovative equipment, such as LED light therapy masks, microcurrent appliances, micro-needling regeneration tools, etc., are also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the expanding geriatric population and the extensive availability of anti-aging tools that aid in tightening the skin are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the increasing pollution levels, hectic work schedules, and changing lifestyles of the consumers are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of innovative product variants with multifunctional capabilities to cater to the consumer needs and the growing influence of social media trends and various celebrity endorsements are expected to bolster the beauty devices market in the coming years.

Beauty Devices Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global beauty devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Candela Corporation

• Capillus LLC.

• Conair LLC

• Home Skinovations Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V,

• Lumenis Be Ltd.

• Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCRFY)

• Sciton Inc.

• Termosalud S.L.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• TRIA Beauty Inc.

• Ya-Man Ltd.

𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the global beauty devices market on the basis of product type, portability, mode of operation, gender, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Acne Devices

• Hair Removal Devices

• Hair Growth Devices

• Cleansing Devices

• Oxygen and Steamer Devices

• Rejuvenation Devices

• Others

Breakup by Portability:

• Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

• Fixed

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

• Electric and Battery Operated

• Manual

Breakup by Gender:

• Female

• Male

Breakup by Application:

• Salon

• Spa

• Home

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

