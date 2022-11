Medical Cannabis Market Size, Value, Trends, Industry Overview, Outlook and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The Medical Cannabis Market to reach US$ 52.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global medical cannabis market size reached US$ 26.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027.

Medical cannabis, or hash and dope, represents a group of three psychoactive plants known as Cannabis Sativa, Indica, and Ruderalis, which are cultivated in tropical and temperate areas. It is usually made from cannabis Sativa flowers and leaves that are extensively dried and cured to enhance flavor and create cleaner and smoother smoke. Medical cannabis possesses soothing, therapeutic, and sedating properties that lower depression levels and treat glaucoma and chronic pain. Apart from this, the regular consumption of medical cannabis aids in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Consequently, it is used in capsules, lozenges, dermal patches and edible forms for treatment purposes after prescription.

๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The growing consumer awareness regarding the product availability and its several therapeutic benefits and the increasing need for cannabis-based therapies are primarily driving the market growth. As compared to conventional alternative treatments, a medical hash is safer and has fewer adverse effects; thus, it is extensively employed in conjunction with therapies to enhance its effectiveness and minimize undesirable side effects. Moreover, the extensive inhalation of medical cannabis to reduce episodes of epileptic seizures and several oncology-related health complications, as they have active compounds, including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is favoring the market growth. Besides this, the increasing disposable incomes, fueling product demand in the nutraceuticals industry, and the ongoing initiatives undertaken by governments of different regions to promote to legalize cannabis for medical purposes are positively stimulating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the medical cannabis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

โ€ข Canopy Growth Corporation

โ€ข GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

โ€ข Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

โ€ข Aphria, Inc.

โ€ข MedReleaf Corporation

โ€ข Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

โ€ข CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc.

โ€ข Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

โ€ข United Cannabis Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the medical cannabis market on the basis of species, derivatives, application, end-use, route of administration and region.

Breakup by Species:

โ€ข Indica

โ€ข Sativa

โ€ข Hybrid

Breakup by Derivatives:

โ€ข Cannabidiol (CBD)

โ€ข Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Application:

โ€ข Cancer

โ€ข Arthritis

โ€ข Migraine

โ€ข Epilepsy

โ€ข Others

Breakup by End-Use:

โ€ข Pharmaceutical Industry

โ€ข Research and Development Centres

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

โ€ข Oral Solutions and Capsules

โ€ข Vaporizers

โ€ข Topicals

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Region:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

