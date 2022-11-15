Life Sciences Market Growth & Share by 2029 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis
Computational biology is an interdisciplinary and broad-ranging field, which harnesses the aspects of life science, computer science, mathematics, and statistics, to store, manage, and analyze biological data for the study of biological, behavioural, and social systems.Bioinformatics and computational biology involve the use of techniques including applied mathematics, informatics, statistics, computer science, artificial intelligence, chemistry and biochemistry to solve biological problems usually on the molecular level.
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Key players in the global market include: -
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Covance
- Lonza Group
- Wipro Limited
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Pharmaceutical Product Development
- Parexel International Corporation
- PRA International
- Patheon
- Charles River Laboratories International
- Catalent Pharma Solutions
- DSM
Segmentation by Types: -
- Knowledge Management Tools
- Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional)
- Services
- Others
Segmentation by Applications: -
- Medical & Health Care
- Academy
- Agriculture
- Others
COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -
The readers in the section will understand how the Life Sciences market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.
Detailed TOC of Global Life Sciences Market Research Report 2022 - Market Size, Current Insights and Development Trends
1 Life Sciences Market Overview
2 Life Sciences Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis
3 Players Profiles
4 Global Life Sciences Market Landscape by Player
5 Global Life Sciences Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Life Sciences Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Life Sciences Sales and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
8 Global Life Sciences Market Forecast (2022-2029)
9 Industry Outlook
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
