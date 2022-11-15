Functional Gummies Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional Gummies market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Functional gummies, also called Nutraceutical Gummies, are one of the fastest growing nutraceutical segments across Europe, North America and Asia. It usually contains various vitamin, DHA, Omega-3, Probiotics, minerals and other functionalities actives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Functional Gummies market size is estimated to be worth USD 1081.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1927 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.1% during the review period.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market, with a share about 47%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 27% and 21%.

Key players in the global market include: -

Nutra Solutions

Hero Nutritionals

Santa Cruz Nutritionals

Superior Supplement Manufacturing

Bettera Wellness

Better Nutritionals

Makers Nutrition

ABH Natures

SMP Nutra

Global core functional gummies manufacturers include Santa Cruz Nutritionals, Herbaland and Sirio Pharma etc. The top 1 company hold a share about 21%.



Segmentation by Types: -

Gelatin Gummies

Vegan Gummies

Segmentation by Applications: -

Vitamin Gummies

DHA and Omega-3 Gummies

Probiotics Gummies

Plant Extract Gummies

Other Gummies

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Functional Gummies market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

