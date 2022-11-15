Juniper Systems Limited Announces the All-New Mesa® Pro Rugged Tablet

The 10-inch Mesa Pro delivers customisation options and powerful computing for workers in the field

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited are excited to announce that the all-new Mesa® Pro Rugged Tablet is now available. Featuring 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, a Microsoft® Windows 11 operating system, device customisation options, a large sunlight-readable display, and Juniper Rugged™ design, the Mesa Pro is the most robust 10-inch rugged tablet on the market.



‘This is a big moment for Juniper Systems as a company’, said Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited. ‘We are entering a new segment with the Mesa Pro – the 10-inch rugged tablet market – and we’re excited to bring this new rugged device to workers in the field who need a larger screen size and greater processing power’.

Mesa Pro units are equipped with 11th Generation Intel Core processors. Core i5, Core i7, and Celeron™ options are available. Each Mesa Pro configuration offers powerful performance and allows users to select a level of computing performance that best fits their needs, while having options that meet their budget.

‘It was important for us to offer performance tiers’, said Darren Hellstern, product manager for Mesa Pro. ‘This is the first time we have made various performance levels available in one of our devices. The needs that our customers and users have varies greatly. From running CAD programs and viewing construction plans, to mapping and surveying, to vehicle-mounted solutions, Mesa Pro fits the processing needs of every user’.

With the Mesa Pro, users have the ability to take their work with them from the office to the field, switching locations seamlessly. Mesa Pro’s rugged design continues the legacy of Juniper Systems’ previous rugged devices and assures users that their data is always protected, regardless of the environment they work in.

Mesa Pro joins the current Mesa 3 family of 7-inch devices, all of which provide mobile field workers everywhere with powerful rugged computing and data collection capabilities.

Mesa Pro is now available for order. To learn more about pricing, customisations, and availability, visit the Mesa Pro product page.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com/) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers, GNSS receivers, and mapping software, creating field data collection solutions for extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the railway, geomatics, mapping, surveying, construction, industrial, natural resources, mining, military, utilities and public sector markets.

