Bicycle Market Size Reach US$ 80 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%

Bicycle Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bicycle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global bicycle market size reached around US$ 58 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

A bicycle is a two-wheeled, pedal-driven vehicle with brakes, drive chain, seat, carrier, and handlebar. It assists in reducing body fat levels and improving the posture and limb coordination of a rider. Besides this, it helps reduce anxiety and depression, prevent several diseases, and increase cardiovascular fitness, flexibility, muscle strength, and joint mobility. As a result, the bicycle represents one of the preferred modes of transportation for covering shorter distances.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bicycle-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases is resulting in the growing adoption of bicycles, especially among the millennial population. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for bicycles around the world. In addition, increasing traffic congestion and minimal availability of parking spaces are increasing the overall product sales. Furthermore, the emerging trend of dockless bicycle-sharing systems integrated with global positioning systems (GPS) is creating a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the introduction of electric bicycles is anticipated to drive the market.

Breakup by Type:

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Electric

Conventional

Breakup by Price:

Premium

Mid-Range

Low-Range

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accell Group N.V

Avon Cycles Ltd

Benno Bikes LLC

Cervélo (Pon Holdings B.V.)

Dorel Industries Inc

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Kona Bicycle Company

Merida Industry Co. Ltd

Olympus Bikes

SCOTT Sports SA (Youngone Corporation)

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc

Trek Bicycle Corporation (Roth Distributing Co. Inc.)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2Xl9U70

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Trending Report by IMARC Group:

United States Insulin Pumps Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/united-states-insulin-pumps-market-2027-overview-analysis-trends-demand-and-key-players

Europe Barium Carbonate Market

Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/latin-america-artificial-intelligence-market-share-size-analysis-demand-and-future-scope-2027

Europe Biomass Gasification Market

Europe CBD Oil Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/europe-cbd-oil-market-2022-size-share-tends-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2027

Colombia Hemp Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/colombia-hemp-market-2027-overview-trends-growth-demand-and-research-report

India Human Resource Hr Technology Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-human-resource-hr-technology-market-2022-size-growth-trends-outlook-and-forecast-2027

Latin America Diaper Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/latin-america-diaper-market-share-size-analysis-industry-report-and-forecast-2022-27

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.