The Crafty Gamer, Central Florida's First Hobby & Candle Shop Hybrid

I was trying to find a way to really make a memorable experience. We had music, maps, miniatures but we did not have fragrance. So, I decided to make my own.”WINTER PARK, FL, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tabletop community welcomes its newest friendly local game store with “The Crafty Gamer”. A tabletop inspired e-commerce store that has gone retail and creates scented candles and products called the Aromas of Adventure, meant to enhance immersion while playing games such as Wizard of the Coast’s widely popular roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons.
Located near Full Sail University and just a few miles away from University of Central Florida on 495 N Semoran Blvd, Suite 3, Winter Park FL 32792.
“As someone who loves to host games for friends, I was trying to find a way to really make a memorable experience. We had music, maps, miniatures but we did not have fragrance. So, I decided to make my own.” says owner Carlos Tamajon. “What started off as a hobby has now turned into a community.” The team has been operating for almost four years, journeying up and down the east coast and midwest selling their products at conventions and markets.
Now with the launch of their brick-and-mortar store, The Crafty Gamer has begun carrying other items of interest to their fanbase such as board games, roleplaying books, tabletop accessories, trading card games such as Pokémon and Magic the Gathering, and even other handmade items from local creators and makers.
“We wanted this space to be for the community who supported us along the way, and to also help bring other creators out of the shadows. There isn’t really a place like this in Florida that combines hobbies and niche handmade candles, I think we may be one of a kind.” says Carlos Tamajon.
The Crafty Gamer is currently open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm daily, though the staff says they wish to be open longer once they grow their team. Most of what they make is available online at www.thecraftygamer.com and they can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & TikTok as CraftyGamerShop.
