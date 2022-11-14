New economic diversification program builds more resilient rural communities

CANADA, November 14 - Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests –

“By investing in new infrastructure and economic development projects, this program will help build more resilient forestry and rural communities. We continue to stand with workers and communities as we focus on moving past the boom-and-bust cycles of recent years and creating a sustainable future that works for people.”

Terry Teegee, Regional Chief, British Columbia Assembly of First Nations –

“Rural and remote First Nations communities are disproportionately impacted by the economic impacts of inflation, and natural resources commodity prices' volatility and fluctuating economic performance. To create secure, sustainable communities, which align with the sustainable development goals and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, investment is required. The new funding opportunities from this program will provide vital funding to First Nations communities and drive economic resilience and increase social stability.”

Doug Routley, Parliamentary Secretary for Forests –

“People working in B.C.’s forest sector have been challenged over the past few years. It’s great to see our government finding new and innovative ways to help rural communities diversify their economies.”

Jen Ford, president, Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) –

“In response to the significant economic challenges facing many B.C. communities, UBCM has long advocated for additional funding assistance to help local governments transition and diversify their local economies. This new program will support communities in advancing their economic aspirations.”

Gene Runtz, mayor, Village of McBride –

“Rural economic support programs that promote economic diversification, resilience, clean-economy opportunities and infrastructure development ensure that small, rural communities continue to drive the provincial economy, while adapting to climate change, recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 and weathering economic uncertainty. These programs provide local governments with tools to improve the quality of life for residents, build community resilience and sustainability, and encourage investment in community.”