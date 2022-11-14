Third request for qualifications issued for Surrey Langley SkyTrain

CANADA, November 14 - The Province is inviting companies to submit their qualifications for the third and final contract of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre and is the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years. Once complete, the project will provide high-quality and low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and across Metro Vancouver.

As part of the competitive selection process, a request for qualifications (RFQ) has been issued for the systems and trackwork contract, which includes the design and installation of the SkyTrain trackwork, as well as the design, installation and integration of electrical systems, such as power, telecommunications and automatic train control.

The RFQ will close Jan. 23, 2023. Following evaluation, as many as three teams will be selected to participate in the next stage of the competitive selection process, which is the request for proposals (RFP).

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is being delivered through three separate contracts. The multi-contract approach will increase competition and enable a broader range of companies to bid on different elements of the project.

The first RFQ was issued on Aug 2, 2022, to build the elevated guideway, roadworks and utilities, as well as active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths along the extension. The second RFQ was issued in October 2022 to identify a contractor for the construction of eight new SkyTrain stations, including active transportation elements around the new stations.

Major construction on the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is expected to begin in 2024, and the extension is anticipated to be operational in late 2028.