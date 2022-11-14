Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,032 in the last 365 days.

Post-Secondary Employers’ Association reaches tentative agreement at CUPE support staff template table under the Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, November 14 - The Post-Secondary Employers’ Association (PSEA) has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE support staff at five post-secondary institutions under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Negotiations at the template table established a tentative agreement for the institutions that includes the main compensation items and will be combined with individual agreements at the local level that are yet to be negotiated. Bargaining is two-tiered in this sector.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 2,100 CUPE support staff employees, including some students, working at five post-secondary institutions who provide a number of services in administration, facilities and technical support, food and beverage, library support and teaching assistance.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Parties to the CUPE support staff template table include the following five locals at these institutions:

  • Camosun College and CUPE Local 2081 support staff
  • College of New Caledonia and CUPE Local 4951 support staff
  • College of the Rockies and CUPE Local 2773 support staff
  • North Island College and CUPE Local 3479 support staff
  • Vancouver Island University and CUPE Local 1858 support staff

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities. Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

Learn More:

To learn more about public sector bargaining in B.C., visit: www.gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining

You just read:

Post-Secondary Employers’ Association reaches tentative agreement at CUPE support staff template table under the Shared Recovery Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.