Post-Secondary Employers’ Association reaches tentative agreement at CUPE support staff template table under the Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, November 14 - The Post-Secondary Employers’ Association (PSEA) has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE support staff at five post-secondary institutions under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Negotiations at the template table established a tentative agreement for the institutions that includes the main compensation items and will be combined with individual agreements at the local level that are yet to be negotiated. Bargaining is two-tiered in this sector.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 2,100 CUPE support staff employees, including some students, working at five post-secondary institutions who provide a number of services in administration, facilities and technical support, food and beverage, library support and teaching assistance.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Parties to the CUPE support staff template table include the following five locals at these institutions:

Camosun College and CUPE Local 2081 support staff

College of New Caledonia and CUPE Local 4951 support staff

College of the Rockies and CUPE Local 2773 support staff

North Island College and CUPE Local 3479 support staff

Vancouver Island University and CUPE Local 1858 support staff

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities. Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

