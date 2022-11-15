CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPEN, TSP and UIS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

OPEN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/opendoor-technologies-loss-submission-form?prid=33719&wire=1

TSP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tusimple-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=33719&wire=1

UIS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/unisys-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=33719&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Opendoor Technologies Incorporated OPEN

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. completed on or about December 18, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/opendoor-technologies-loss-submission-form?prid=33719&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tusimple-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=33719&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by TuSimple's co-founder, Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without the approval of TuSimple's board of directors or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the internal investigation by its board of directors into the Company's ties to Hydron, which commenced in July 2022; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Unisys Corporation UIS

UIS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2022 - November 7, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/unisys-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=33719&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Unisys Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: