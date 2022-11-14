TAIWAN, November 14 - President Tsai welcomes President Russ Joseph Kun of Nauru to Taiwan

On the morning of November 14, a delegation led by President Russ Joseph Kun of the Republic of Nauru, accompanied by First Lady Simina Kun, arrived in Taiwan at the invitation of our government to begin a six-day state visit. Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that President Tsai Ing-wen extends a warm welcome to President Kun and his delegation on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan.

Spokesperson Chang stated that on the morning of November 15, President Tsai will officially welcome the visiting delegation with military honors at the Presidential Office, before holding an exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern. The president will then host a state banquet at the Presidential Office for the delegation at noon.

Spokesperson Chang noted that this is President Kun's first visit to Taiwan since taking office this past September, and that the delegation includes Nauru Minister for Justice and Border Control Pyon Deiye, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Asterio Appi, Deputy Minister for Internal Affairs, Women and Social Development Affairs Isabella Dageago, Deputy Minister for Justice and Border Control Maverick Eoe, Deputy Minister for National Emergency Services and Sports Jesse Jeremiah, and Deputy Minister for Ronphos Delvin Thoma. He said that, in leading a delegation of important cabinet ministers to Taiwan just a month and a half after assuming the presidency, President Kun has clearly demonstrated the strength of the alliance between Nauru and Taiwan, as well as the great importance that Nauru places on our countries' bilateral partnership.

Spokesperson Chang said that in addition to Taiwan's close and longstanding cooperation with Nauru in fields such as public health, agriculture, communications and technology, and clean energy, the two countries in recent years have expanded exchanges and interactions in the areas of coast guard cooperation, port administration, and air transport. He added that Nauru has also long spoken out at international venues in firm support of Taiwan's international participation.

Spokesperson Chang said that as fellow maritime democracies, Taiwan and Nauru share a commitment to the values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. He expressed hope that this visit by President Kun can further deepen bilateral diplomatic ties while helping Taiwan and Nauru contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and sustainable development around the world.