“THIQAH" and SATEC sign a smart solutions MoU

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “THIQAH" Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spanish Group SATEC, while participating in the Gartner Conference in Barcelona, Spain, from 7-10 November 2022.

The memorandum of understanding aims to discuss cooperation opportunities in smart solutions and information technology to invest the added value in achieving common goals by allocating local experiences, applying them to both parties.


The MoU was signed by “THIQAH" company, Eng. Badr bin Abdullah Al-Omari, CEO of Strategic Partnerships, and by “SATIC” Group, Mr. Manuel Gonzalez, General Manager for Public Affairs and Institutional Relations, in the presence of the CEO of “THIQAH" Mr. Ayman bin Abdullah Al-Falaj and SATIC Group CEO, Mr. Luis Alonso.

Al-Falaj, CEO of “THIQAH" expressed his happiness to cooperate with the Spanish group "SATIC", assuring that the memorandum of understanding is one of the external expansion initiatives that aim to benefit from experiences, transfer our local experiences in smart solutions and provide electronic services to the international community, in addition to improving and developing our services in the local market.

