CBP Releases October 2022 Monthly Operational Update

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today released operational statistics for October 2022, which can be viewed online here.

“In response to the change in populations we are encountering at the border, and continuing in our commitment to provide lawful pathways for admission so that desperate asylum seekers do not place their vulnerable lives in the hands of smugglers, we implemented a new process for Venezuelan nationals that has resulted in a dramatic reduction in the number of Venezuelan encounters at our border. The new process has seen Venezuelan encounters drop from approximately 1100 per day to about 300 per day by the end of October,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. “Encounters of Cuban and Nicaraguan asylum seekers fleeing their authoritarian regimes continues to be at an historic high. This reflects the challenge that is gripping the hemisphere, as displaced populations flee authoritarianism, corruption, violence, and poverty.”

CBP Southwest Border Enforcement Numbers for October 2022

The large number of individuals fleeing failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba is contributing to an increased number of migrants attempting to cross the border.

Due to this increase, DHS announced on October 12 a new process for Venezuelan nationals that enhances the security of our border and provides a lawful means for eligible Venezuelans to come to the United States.

As a result, there has been a significant drop of 35% from September to October in Venezuelan encounters. This initial data shows that when there is a lawful and orderly way, people are less inclined to put lives in the hands of smugglers.

Monthly Southwest Border Encounters: September 2022 Southwest Land Border (SBO) Venezuelan encounters = 33,804 October 2022 Southwest Land Border (SBO) Venezuelan encounters = 22,044

The total number of unique Southwest Border encounters in October 2022 was 185,527 , a 1.5% increase over the prior month, driven by an increased number of asylum seekers fleeing authoritarian regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua. Of the unique SW Border encounters in October 2022, 69,960 were from Venezuela, Cuba, or Nicaragua, which represents 38% of unique encounters and a 149% increase over October 2021. By comparison, Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua migrants accounted for 24% of unique encounters in October 2021. Individuals from Mexico and northern Central America accounted for 60,824 unique encounters in October 2022, which represents 33% of unique encounters and a 12% drop from October 2021. By comparison, Mexicans and Northern Central American migrants accounted for 60% of unique encounters in October 2021.

Unique SW Border Encounters by Select Citizenships

Unique SW Border Encounters by Select Citizenships

Venezuela / Cuba / Nicaragua Mexico / N. Central America
Oct 2022 69,960 60,824
% Unique Encounters 37% 33%
% Change from Oct. 2021 +149% - 12%
Note: Unique encounters include persons not previously encountered in the prior 12 months. Source: OIS analysis of CBP data.

The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border.

The number of unique individuals encountered nationwide in October 2022 was 196,479 , a 2.9% increase in the number of unique enforcement encounters than the prior month.

In total, there were 230,678 encounters along the southwest land border in October, a 1.3% increase compared to September. Of those, 19% involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 14% for FY2014-2019.

69% of all southwest land border encounters were single adults, with 158,639 encounters in October, a 1.7% decrease compared to September.

of all southwest land border encounters were single adults, with encounters in October, a decrease compared to September. 78,477 encounters, 34% of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. 152,201 encounters were processed under Title 8. 71,865 encounters involving single adults ( 45% of all single adult encounters) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 86,774 processed under Title 8. 6,409 encounters involving family unit individuals ( 11% of all family unit individuals) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 53,348 processed under Title 8.

Unaccompanied Children

Encounters of unaccompanied children increased 1.1%, with 12,034 encounters in October compared with 11,900 in September. In October, the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 491 per day, compared with an average of 485 per day in September.

Family Unit individuals

Encounters of family unit individuals increased by 11% from 54,079 in September to 59,757 in October —which is a 31% decrease from the peak of 86,631 in August 2021.

CBP Nationwide Total Encounters for FY23TD for October: 277,463

Ongoing Migration Management Efforts

CBP continues to enforce U.S. immigration law and apply consequences to those without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. Current restrictions at the U.S. border have not changed; single adults and families encountered at the southwest border will continue to be expelled, where appropriate, under CDC’s Title 42 Order. Those who are not expelled will be processed under long-standing Title 8 authorities and placed into removal proceedings.

Under Title 8, those who attempt to enter the United States without authorization, and who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States (such as a valid asylum claim), will be quickly removed. Individuals who have been removed under Title 8 are also subject to additional long-term consequences beyond removal from the United States, including bars to future immigration benefits.

DHS has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system. The strategy is based on six pillars: surging resources; increasing efficiency to reduce strain on the border; employing an aggressive consequence regime; bolstering the capacity of NGOs and partner with state and local partners; going after cartels and smugglers; and working with our regional partners. This comprehensive plan leverages a whole-of-government approach to prepare for and manage the current and anticipated increases in encounters of noncitizens at our southwest border. Read more here.



International Travel and Trade

One of CBP’s core mission objectives is to enhance the nation’s economic prosperity, including through the facilitation of lawful trade and travel. CBP continues to protect America’s national and economic security by facilitating legitimate trade while rigorously enforcing U.S. customs laws and regulations.

Count October 2020 October 2021 % October 2021 Change from October 2020 October 2022 % October 2022 Change from October 2020 % October 2022 Change from October 2021 Air Travelers 1,807,196 5,213,064 188% 9,472,590 424% 82% Passenger Vehicles 4,482,250 5,640,708 26% 8,063,278 80% 43% Pedestrians 2,015,329 2,490,630 24% 3,642,021 81% 46% Commercial Trucks 1,080,152 1,083,848 0.3% 1,097,264 1.6% 1.2%

Since travel restrictions were eased on November 8, CBP has processed increased numbers of arriving travelers without any significant delays. The new rules allow travelers who are non-U.S. persons to seek to enter the United States for non-essential travel via land ports of entry and ferry terminals, provided they are fully vaccinated and have appropriate documentation. The updated guidelines also allow most non-immigrants (non-U.S. citizens and other covered persons) who are fully vaccinated to travel by air to the United States, regardless of the reason for travel.

CBP will continue to track traveler numbers and wait times over the next few months and continue to adjust as needed to make the travel experience more efficient. In the meantime, travelers can plan by doing the following:

Have a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative document, such as a passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card.

Possess proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination as outlined on the CDC website.

Verbally attest to their travel intent and COVID-19 vaccination status.

Be prepared to present any documents requested by the CBP officer.

Accountability and Transparency

As part of the agency’s continuing effort to promote organizational accountability and transparency, CBP announced the release of its Report on Internal Investigations and Employee Accountability: Fiscal Year 2020. For FY2020, CBP leadership directed the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and Human Resources Management (HRM) to generate a joint report combining information regarding allegation intake and misconduct investigations with information regarding disciplinary outcomes. CBP is committed to being a leader in law enforcement accountability and transparency by providing multiple ways to report incidents as well as timely, accurate, and appropriate information regarding CBP-related deaths, use of force incidents, and other critical incidents resulting in serious injuries. The Accountability and Transparency page provides the public with statements, policies, reports, and other important information concerning critical incidents and related OPR reviews and investigations.

Trade Stats/Seizures – Protecting the American Consumer

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared as efficiently as possible. CBP works with the trade community to strengthen international supply chains and improve border security. There are several programs by which CBP works with importers, carriers, consolidators, licensed customs brokers, and manufacturers to advance information about the shipments and expedite the inspection process at the ports of entry. CBP is available to conduct exams and is ready and willing to expand hours of operations if necessary to meet the growing demand for imported goods.

In October 2022 alone, CBP processed more than 2.9 million entry summaries valued at more than $365 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $7.9 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In October, trade via the ocean environment accounted for more than 33.62% of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

In October 2022, CBP targeted 398 entries valued at more than $129.8 million for suspected use of forced labor in the production of imported goods, including goods subject to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and Withhold Release Orders.

Intellectual property rights violations continue to put America’s innovation economy at risk. Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threaten the competitiveness of U.S. businesses, the livelihoods of American workers, and the health and safety of consumers.

In October 2022, CBP seized nearly 1,174 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $302 million.

CBP completed 12 audits that identified $2,000 in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government, stemming from goods that had been improperly declared in accordance with U.S. trade laws and customs regulations. CBP collected over $1.2 million of identified revenue from previously completed audits.

Drug Seizures

CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine Operations agents continue to interdict the flow of illicit narcotics across the border. Nationwide, drug seizures (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana) by weight were down 5.4 percent in October compared to September. Seizures were as follows:

Cocaine seizures increased 104%

Methamphetamine decreased 21%

Heroin seizures decreased 37%

Fentanyl seizures increased 3.5%

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found here.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In September 2022, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.