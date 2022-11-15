Computer Assisted Coding Market by 2028 | Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges & Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights

Companies such as Dolbey Systems Inc., Streamline Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, and Craneware, Inc. are set to contribute significantly to CAC market growth. Nuance Communications, Inc., TruCode LLC, Cerner Corporation, 3M Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence and Optum Inc. are also expected to introduce new market trends during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Isle Of Man, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Douglas Insights Comparison Engine has added computer-assisted coding market research reports to its collection of public and private market research reports. Using the newly upgraded comparison engine, businesses, market researchers, economists, and other interested parties can efficiently select research reports based on report length, purchase cost, publisher name, and table of contents. The market research reports on computer-assisted coding include essential market-related information, such as market trends, growth factors, market restraints, potentials, and leading geographical regions.

Computer-assisted coding is a software-based service provided to medical facilities for generating accurate medical codes. The software takes medical records and documentation as input and converts them into applicable medical codes for effective reporting. With the help of CAC software, healthcare service providers can streamline their coding process and make medical reports easily accessible with quality metrics in place.

Market Drivers

The increased use of Electronic Health Records (EHR) in various medical settings has facilitated the transfer of patient information. The use of CAC for such records is a major market growth driver for CAC. In addition, numerous regulatory requirements have been incorporated into the healthcare system to ensure the security of patient data. Using CAC systems to manage data in medical settings ensures data security, making it an all-encompassing solution for the entire healthcare system.

The high costs associated with deploying such systems throughout the healthcare system are likely to be a significant factor impeding the growth of the CAC market. Major corporations are working on the issue of research and development of better systems, but cost reduction could significantly impede their expansion. In addition, a lack of trained and qualified personnel is an issue that must be addressed during the deployment process, as the misuse of CAC may lead to additional cyber issues.

The healthcare service providers' reluctance to adopt the CAC system may present an impediment during the deployment of CAC. Numerous healthcare services that rely on conventional practices and have insufficient personnel may choose not to digitalize their systems.

Despite obstacles and potential growth impeding factors, the CAC market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to innovative solutions and ongoing research into Natural Language Processing-enabled CAC solutions (NLP).

Multiple factors, including the digitization of the healthcare industry, are driving the global CAC market's expansion. The market is segmented by application, end-user type, product, region, and delivery method. Numerous application and product types effectively diversify the market so that diverse end-users, such as physicians, hospitals, clinical laboratories, etc., can access unique solutions across the globe.

Nonetheless, North America dominates the market due to the presence of numerous industry titans in the coding sector. These regions are likely to produce innovative healthcare solutions, which will contribute to expanding the CAC market in these regions. Despite that, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to significantly contribute to the CAC market growth as the demand for coding in the healthcare sector and the usage of EHRs increase.

Key players

Companies such as Dolbey Systems Inc., Streamline Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, and Craneware, Inc. are set to contribute significantly to CAC market growth. Nuance Communications, Inc., TruCode LLC, Cerner Corporation, 3M Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence and Optum Inc. are also expected to introduce new market trends during the forecast period.

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/computer-assisted-coding-market

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Computer-Assisted Coding Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 US$** Bn Market Size Projection in 2028 $** BN CAGR (2018-2028) ** % Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increased use of Electronic Health Records (EHR), Numerous regulatory requirements into the healthcare system to assure patient data security Segmentation By Product (Software, Services), By Mode Of Delivery (Web-Based Solutions, On-Premises Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions), By Application (Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding, Management Reporting And Analytics, Clinical Coding Auditing), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Practices, Academic Medical Centers, Clinical Laboratories And Diagnostic Centers, Other) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Dolbey Systems Inc., Streamline Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, and Craneware, Inc. are set to contribute significantly to CAC market growth. Nuance Communications, Inc., TruCode LLC, Cerner Corporation, 3M Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence and Optum Inc

Segmentations

By Product

Software

Services

By Mode Of Delivery

Web-Based Solutions

On-Premises Solutions,

Cloud-Based Solutions

By Application

Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding,

Management Reporting And Analytics,

Clinical Coding Auditing

By End User

Hospitals,

Physician Practices,

Academic Medical Centers,

Clinical Laboratories And Diagnostic Centers,

Other

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Computer-Assisted Coding industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Computer-Assisted Coding market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Computer-Assisted Coding market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Computer-Assisted Coding market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Computer-Assisted Coding and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of Computer-Assisted Coding across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Product, 2020-2028 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Mode of Delivery, 2020-2028 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, by End User, 2020-2028 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Dynamics

3.1. Computer Assisted Coding Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing usage of electronic health record (EHR) Systems.

3.1.1.2. Growing adoption of computer assisted coding (CAC) solutions.

3.1.1.3. Surging focus towards patient data management.

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High deployment cost pertaining to on premises solutions.

3.1.2.2. Dearth of required professional expertise.

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing usage of cloud-based solutions in healthcare.

3.1.3.2. Rising healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.



Chapter 4. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies



Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 Market scenario



Chapter 6. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Computer Assisted Coding Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Software

6.4.2. Services

…………….. ToC continued

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/computer-assisted-coding-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights For More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.





Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market : Computer-aided engineering (CAE) market projected to hit the market value of US$ 13.21 Bn by 2026, with CAGR of 10.36% across the forecast period.

Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market : Computer aided design (CAD) market expected to hit US$ 14.03 Bn by 2026, expanding with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market : Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Computer-aided Dispatch Market : Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market is valued approximately at USD 1.41 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.98% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/