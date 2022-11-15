Contactless Payment Transaction Market Is Estimated To Grow At CAGR Of 43.7 %, 2018-2027 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Some major players contributing to the Contactless payments growth are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Leostream Corporation, and IBM Corporation. Numerous other companies, including NetApp Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Evolve IP LLC, VMware Inc., and Din Cloud LLC, are also finding their way into the market to impact the market trends effectively.

/EIN News/ -- Isle of Man, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contactless Payment Transaction Market by 2018-2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Douglas Insights' Comparison Engine is designed to provide its clients with an effective comparison of various types of market research on the contactless payment transaction market. The advanced algorithms work their way through different private and public research reports to save clients' time and allow them to compare the reports based on publisher rating, price, number of pages, and table of contents, among other things. Business owners, market analysts, and industry professionals can quickly assess the contactless payment transaction market and delve deeper into identifying market growth, trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Contactless payment transactions are instantaneous digital payment methods that enable contactless payment. Using digital wallets, debit and credit cards, QR codes, and near-field communication, quick monetary transactions can be conducted. In addition, these payment methods are widely used in service industries, such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, etc. The time-effective transaction method has become prevalent due to efficient payment approvals from the bank. The reduced social interaction required to make digital payments has also influenced consumer behavior.

The global pandemic has significantly impacted the market penetration of contactless payment methods. Due to inhibited social contact, businesses and customers require contactless solutions to ensure adequate payment transactions. To ensure the safety of customers and employees, businesses encouraged customers to engage in electronic transactions and educated both returning and new customers on digital payment methods.

Market Drivers

The increased use of smartphones is another factor that will contribute to the projected CAGR of 20.8% for the contactless payment transaction market through 2030. Post-pandemic, people have become more accustomed to using mobile and wearable payment devices, and the ease with which banks approve digital wallet transactions has significantly boosted market growth. Businesses are also recognizing that efficient transactions result in shorter lines and enhanced service for their most valued customers.



Soon, 5G and blockchain technology will be implemented in the market for contactless payments to ensure data security throughout the entire transaction. This deployment of innovative technologies will bring cost challenges businesses will have to bear.



A number of factors could impede the market for contactless payment transactions despite its promising growth. Customers face a significant security and financial risk when their cards are stolen. In addition, cybersecurity threats are potential barriers to the development of efficient payment methods. Even the means of data security may strain the market due to the distribution and installation expenses of digital solutions.



The market for contactless payment transactions is segmented by payment method, geography, key players, and end users. Cards, POS terminals, and wearable devices are the most widely used hardware payment methods on a global scale. North America and Europe will likely lead the market's expansion, with Asia-Pacific following closely behind. The adoption of digital payment methods has increased in the retail, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

Key players

Some major players contributing to the Contactless payments growth are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Leostream Corporation, and IBM Corporation. Numerous other companies, including NetApp Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Evolve IP LLC, VMware Inc., and Din Cloud LLC, are also finding their way into the market to impact the market trends effectively.

Contactless Payment Transaction Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 US$ 14.8 Bn Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX BN CAGR (2018-2028) 43.7% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increased use of smartphones, Easy bank approvals for the transactions, 5G and block chain technology Segmentation By Mode Of Payment (Wearable Devices, Contactless Mobile Payment, Contactless Card), By End-Use (Transport, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Gemalto N.V., Group, Apple Inc., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., Ingenico Group, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations Ltd., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Verifone Systems, Inc. among others.

Segmentations

By Mode of Payment

Wearable Devices

Contactless Mobile Payment

Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)

By End-use

Transport

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Others (Government, Energy & Utilities, etc.)

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Contactless Payment Transaction industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Contactless Payment Transaction market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Contactless Payment Transaction market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Contactless Payment Transaction market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Contactless Payment Transaction and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Contactless Payment Transaction across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

