Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,027 in the last 365 days.

Flex LNG - Third Quarter 2022 Presentation

/EIN News/ -- November 15, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s third quarter 2022 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST).

In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:
events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/AFsFIAbO/register

A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short video in which Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG, discusses the highlights of the third quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link:
youtu.be/tsU0jebpux0

The short video and the third quarter 2022 presentation can also be accessed on our website www.flexlng.com 

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Flex LNG - Third Quarter 2022 Presentation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.