At 6.1% CAGR, Global Packaged Chia Seed Market Size Worth USD $3,700 million by 2026: IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Packaged Chia Seed Market size is estimated to reach $3,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. Chia seeds packaging is protected with multiple layers that help to provide energy and nutritional value. Chia seed contains antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, calcium and many more. Chia seeds are used in variety of food products such as seed mixes, breakfast cereals, baking products. Chia seeds are very helpful to maintain blood sugar, improve metabolism and reduce heart diseases. Chia seeds are naturally a gluten free diet and are very helpful to gluten intolerant people.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Packaged Chia Seed Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Global Packaged Chia Seed Market owing to changing lifestyle among consumers that increases the demand of chia seed as it is gluten considered as gluten-free diet. Moreover, rising prevalence of heart diseases increases the consumption of chia seeds which in turn driving the market growth.

2. Growing awareness about the health among people and rising demand for ancient grains are enhancing the growth of the Global Packaged Chia Seed Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Global Packaged Chia Seed Market report.

4. High cost associated with chia seeds is set to create hurdles for the Global Packaged Chia Seed Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Packaged Chia Seed Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Global Packaged Chia Seed Market based on Product Type can be further segmented into White Chia Seed, Black Chia Seed, and Brown Chia Seed.

Global Packaged Chia Seed Segment Analysis – By Application : The Global Packaged Chia Seed Market based on Application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others.

Global Packaged Chia Seed Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Global Packaged Chia Seed Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to changing lifestyle among consumers that increases the demand of chia seed as it is gluten considered as gluten-free diet.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Packaged Chia Seed Industry are -

1. utiva Inc.

2. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

3. Vega Produce LLC

4. Nutriwish

5. Newtree

