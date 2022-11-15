Multi Cooker Market Report, Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Demand, Growth Rate and Forecast 2022-2027

Multi Cooker Market

Multi cookers are modern electric appliances that are utilized for automated cooking.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multi Cooker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on multi cooker market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global multi cooker market reached a value of US$ 696.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,343.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027.

Multi cooker represents a modern electric household device that is utilized for automated cooking. It consists of various parts, such as a lid, temperature and pressure sensors, a control panel, an inner bowl, a condensate collector, etc. A multi cooker is a device which can be used to roast, bake, stew, fry, boil, grill, steam, and prepare yogurt. These appliances reduce the number of calories in the food as they use less oil or fat for cooking, thereby promoting healthy eating habits. Owing to the convenience of use delivered by multi cookers, they have gradually replaced several kitchen appliances, including stoves, ovens, deep fryers, microwaves, bread-maker, pans, etc. These devices are extensively available across supermarkets, homeware stores, hypermarkets, departmental stores, electrical goods retailers, online channels, etc.

Market Trends:

The escalating instances of obesity are making consumers more conscious toward their health and dietary habits, encouraging them towards new cooking and healthy living practices, which are among the primary factors driving the multi cooker market. Besides this, the rising shift of individuals from manual to electric appliances, owing to the various advancements in technology and automation in all spheres, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating research and development (R&D) activities by the leading manufacturers to introduce innovative, smart Bluetooth-enabled multi cookers are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating disposable income of the consumers and the increasing demand for automatic products among the masses are anticipated to propel the multi cooker market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Philips

• Morphy Richards

• KitchenAid

• Fagor

• Breville

• Tefal

Multi Cooker Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Round

• Cube

• Other

Market Breakup by Application:

• Restaurants

• Home Use

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Electrical Goods Retailers

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Homeware Stores

• Online

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

