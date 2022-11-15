INNOCN presents the Ultimate Gaming Experience with the 39-Inch 2K 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor
EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart displays developed by the R&D team at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) have proven to be both reliable and innovative. INNOCN is a leading manufacturer in all-in-one monitors, computers, and commercial displays, and the company's goal is to advance the smart display industry with its innovative product designs. The company has been recognized by so many industry leaders, earning them prestigious design awards such as the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Award, and the China Good Design Award. INNOCN has made a name for itself by providing giveaways and deep discounts on high-quality smart displays and monitors.
Gamers all over the world are now in luck. INNOCN is releasing a brand new gaming monitor that is jam-packed with amazing features. The INNOCN 39" Ultra-wide Curved Gaming Monitor's large screen provides the ultimate gaming experience and productivity boost.
The Ultimate Gaming Experience
This new smart display is a curved computer gaming monitor with a VA panel. VA panels (vertical alignment panels) are unique in that they have high contrast ratios and image depth. The INNOCN 39G1R Curved Computer Gaming Monitor has a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and an R3000 curvature. Gamers will not only get a large screen, but also the chance to play their games on a smart display with the best quality available.
Gamers expect high-quality graphics so they can see every detail while playing their favorite games. The INNOCN 39G1R Curved Computer Gaming Monitor has a 99% sRGB color gamut and a 2560*1440 resolution to ensure excellent image quality and the ultimate gaming experience.
This smart display also has a DisplayPort refresh rate of up to 165Hz, which means that gamers will have the best chance of winning with frames that switch instantly. It also supports HMDI, allowing users to connect the monitor to laptops, desktop computers, and gaming consoles. In comparison to smaller monitors, having this 39-inch smart display may improve work efficiency.
More Features
With the built-in Game Plus feature on this monitor, users can begin a new game after finishing the previous one while keeping any stats and experience they may have earned.
Style-wise, this computer gaming monitor is the best of the best. The sleek white design of this curved gaming monitor is complemented by an ambient LED lighting system. INNOCN values its customers, so this gaming monitor includes a blue light reduction and flicker-free feature. These two features will aid in the prevention of eye fatigue, irritation, and strains during game play.
For a limited time, you can save $100 on Amazon when you buy an INNOCN 39-Inch 2K 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor. The monitor has a regular price of $449.99, but customers can purchase it for $349.99 from November 14 through November 20, 12:00 AM - 11:45 PM PST.
