Global Forage Seed Market Size to Boost $17,950 million By 2026 | CAGR 7.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Tree legumes provides various advantages in agriculture and forestry such as forage for animal production, fuel wood and timber production and many more

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Forage Seed Market size is estimated to reach $17,950 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over 2021-2026. Forage is a kind of plant that is mostly used by the dairy farmers for feeding animals. There are various types of forage plants such as chicory, ryegrass, alfalfa, timothy, clover, bent grass and many more. Silage is the final product of forage seed when it is conserved and stored. Forage seeds are also available in low cost than any other feeds such as wheat bran and oil seed.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Forage-Seed-Market-Research-508109

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Forage Seed Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Global Forage Seed Market owing to growing consumption of dairy products and rising preference towards organic feed among consumers, thereby increasing the demand of forage seeds. Moreover, reduction of land for feeding animals increases the production of alfalfa which in turn driving the growth of Global Forage Seed Market.

2. Rising awareness towards livestock health among people and increasing demand of meat and meat products are enhancing the growth of the Global Forage Seed Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Global Forage Seed Market report.

4. Rising hesitation among farmers to pay for high quality crops is set to create hurdles for the Global Forage Seed Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508109

Segmental Analysis:

Global Forage Seed Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Global Forage Seed Market based on Product Type can be further segmented into Alfalfa, Clover, Ryegrass, Chicory, and Others. The Alfalfa segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to its various properties such as high yield, extensive adaptation, disease resistance, and excellent feeding quality.

Global Forage Seed Segment Analysis – By Livestock : The Global Forage Seed Market based on Livestock can be further segmented into Cattle, Swine, Poultry, and Others. The Cattle segment registers for the highest Global Forage Seed market share in 2020.

Global Forage Seed Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Global Forage Seed Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to growing consumption of dairy products and rising preference towards organic feed among consumers and increasing the demand of forage seeds. Moreover, reduction of land for feeding animals increases the production of alfalfa which in turn driving the growth of Global Forage Seed Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Forage Seed Industry are -

1. Allied Seed, LLC.

2. Brett Young

3. BASF SE

4. Dynamic Seeds Ltd.

5. Central Garden & Pet Company

Click on the following link to buy the Global Forage Seed Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508109

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Cattle Feed Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15063/cattle-feed-market.html

B. Animal Feed Additive Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/226/Animal-Feed-Additives-Market-Research-Report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062